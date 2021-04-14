Free COVID-19 testing moves to RiverStone Health Clinic

On Monday, April 19, RiverStone Health’s free COVID-19 testing site will move to the RiverStone Health Clinic’s Viral Care Clinic.

“Fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19 and because of that it allows us to accommodate those who still wish to be tested, in our community health clinic,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

The current testing site, on the United Way campus, will remain open through Friday, April 16. The free testing at RiverStone Health will open Monday, April 19 at 8 a.m.

Tests will be by appointment only and can be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 406-247-3350. To get to the Viral Care Clinic, you enter through the Main Clinic front entrance.

The free testing is open to anyone whether you have symptoms of COVID-19 or not. Tests include the Binax rapid antigen test with results in about 20 minutes and the PCR test, which requires lab processing that usually takes a few days.

Tests for Travelers: