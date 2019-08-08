Friday, Aug. 16, is Service to America Day at MontanaFair. On that day, all veterans, active military and first responders along with a guest can receive entry to the fair, dinner under the grandstands at 5:30 p.m., plus entry into the rodeo, all free of charge. Service to America Day is sponsored by The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings.
Chartered in 1967, the club provides its now 171 members with numerous volunteer opportunities in support of Americanism, community service, prevention of child abuse and youth development, according to a news release from the club.
For more information, go to breakfastexchangeclub.org.