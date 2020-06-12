You are the owner of this article.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Metra planned
Testing site

In this file photo, a worker gathers information before conducing a test for COVID-19 at a two-day drive-truough testing site in Fort Belknap Agency.

 Holly Michels/Lee Newspapers

Local health officials are planning a day of free testing for asymptomatic individuals at MetraPark in Billings. 

On Saturday June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a free drive-thru testing setup in the upper parking lot at MetraPark, according to a press release from RiverStone Health spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman. 

A doctor's order is not required to participate. 

Only people without COVID-19 symptoms and the ability to swirl a Q-tip-like swab into each nostril will be tested, according to the press release. 

The event is part of broader testing of asymptomatic people statewide to prevent community spread of the disease. 

The test is a molecular test, so – unlike an antibody test – it will not tell if the person has had the virus previously, but will tell if the person has the virus at the time of testing.

RiverStone Health will notify all Yellowstone County participants of their test results.

The event will end early if the 2,000 testing kits available are used up before noon.

In Yellowstone County as of Friday, there were 106 cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, and three deaths. In the state, at least 573 total confirmed cases had been informed.

