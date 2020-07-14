Free mask distribution for businesses planned

The Yellowstone County Economic Response and Recovery team will host free mask distribution on Wednesday. Yellowstone County business are invited to stop at four distribution sites in town and one in Laurel to pick up free masks for their employees and customers, as part of the “Masks Mean Business” campaign. Also, businesses will be given a free window sign to display that they are participating in the “Masks Mean Business” campaign.
Masks were donated by area hospitals and the City of Billings, according to a press release from Big Sky Economic Development.
Masks will be available at most sites through Friday, July 17, during normal business hours.
The distribution sites in Billings and Laurel are:
- Old Montana National Bank Building, 301 N. Broadway (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday only).
- Black Dog Coffee, 1528 24th St. W.
- Boothill Inn, 242 East Airport Road.
- Soup & Such at Shiloh Crossing.
- Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main St., Laurel.
After Friday, masks will be available for businesses at the BSED office at 222 North 32nd Street, Suite 200 during regular business hours.
For more information, go to yceconomicrecovery.org.
