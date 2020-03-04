Free screening of 'Harriet' planned

In honor of Harriet Tubman Day and Women's History Month, the Montana State University Billings Diversity Center and Residence Hall Association will host a viewing of the movie “Harriet” at the Art House Cinema & Pub on Monday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the showing of the film starting around 6:30 p.m.

This critically acclaimed 2019 film beautifully portrays the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman and was directed by Kasi Lemmons.

The screening is free to attend and all are welcome, according to a press release from MSU Billings. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from 5:30 p.m. until the movie begins.

