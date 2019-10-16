The Women’s and Gender Studies Center at Montana State University Billings is partnering with Global Village for a screening of “The Breadwinner” on Monday. The community is invited to the Art House Cinema & Pub for the free event. Doors open at 6 p.m. The film will start at 6:30 p.m.
The movie takes place in 2001 Afghanistan, when the country is under control of the Taliban. “The Breadwinner” follows a young girl’s journey in disguising herself as a boy in order to provide for her family following the capture of her father.
The Golden Globe-nominated film has received great praise since its 2017 release. It has been nominated for 10 Annie Awards, winning Best Animated Feature in 2018. The film was also nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards, winning four including Best Original Song, according to a press release from MSUB.
The Art House Cinema & Pub is located at 109 N. 30th St.