Free Tax Help from AARP available across Montana

Through April 15, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax assistance and preparation at 31 sites around Montana.
In Billings, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site is located at Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Ave. D.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
The Tax-Aide program is offered in conjunction with the IRS and AARP membership is not required, according to a press release from AARP.
To find AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.