Free tax preparation and filing available

Montana State University Billings College of Business students have again joined forces with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide free tax preparation and filing for the Billings community. A longstanding tradition, business students have partnered with VITA to provide tax services at District 7 Human Resources Development Council, located at 7 N. 31st St. in Billings.

Through April 15, the free service is available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, according to a press release from MSUB.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VITA provides free income tax return preparation and electronic filing for individuals and families who make less than $56,000 a year. State and federal tax returns are prepared by IRS trained and certified community volunteers.

Individuals preparing for a tax filing appointment should provide necessary documentation including proof of identification, wage and earning statements, and proof of bank account routing for direct deposit. A full list of necessary documentation can be found on the HRDC website at hrdc7.org.

Additional resources are available online at montanafreefile.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0