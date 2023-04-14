The Yellowstone Conservation District is providing free trees to Yellowstone County residents in celebration of Arbor Day.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 28 in the parking lot next to the Yellowstone Winery & Cellars, 1335 Holiday Circle in Billings. Event planners ask that people park on street.

Tree quantities are limited — the conservation district has 600 — and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per person. They will not be given out prior to 9 a.m.

Available will be nine varieties of deciduous and conifers, including green ash, American elm, American plum, amur maple, Midwest crabapple, red splendor crabapple, Siberian crabapple, honeysuckle and ponderosa pine.

Planting guidelines and informational handouts will be provided for free at the event. For more information, please contact Yellowstone Conservation District at 406-247-4420 or 406-690-9326, or email livie@mt.gov.