Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled at Shrine Auditorium May 3 and 4

Walk-ins will be welcome at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Clinic hours are:

Monday 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m.

Appointments are available by calling 406-651-6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, and 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Appointments aren’t available online.

These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each patient will be scheduled for a second vaccine dose three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.

These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics are organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.