Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for May 12 and 13

Walk-ins are welcome at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

First dose COVID-19 clinic hours are:

Wednesday, May 12, 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m.

Second dose COVID-19 clinic hours are:

Monday, May, 10, 7 – 11 a.m. AND noon – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May, 11, 7 – 11 a.m. AND noon – 4 p.m.

For those wanting to schedule an appointment, first dose COVID-19 appointments are available by phoning 406-651-6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6, and 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. Appointments aren’t available online.

These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each person will be scheduled for a second vaccine dose three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.

These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics are organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.