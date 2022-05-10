Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at RiverStone Health

A free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held May 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health’s Lil Anderson Center (4-story building) at 123 S 27th Street.

All approved doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people over age 5.

For second, third, or booster doses, COVID-19 vaccination cards should be on hand. In the event of a missing vaccination card, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org to request a new one.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits also will be available at the vaccination clinic.

For the week ending Saturday, May 7, the Billings hospitals together had an average of six COVID-19 inpatients daily. The week averaged one patient a day in the ICU and none requiring a ventilator.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents reports that the 7-day moving average of daily new cases increased 21.4% last week compared to the week before. Many counties in the northeast part of the country are now listed as “high transmission” in the CDC’s Community Levels report. Because of the prevalence of home testing, new cases of COVID-19 are likely underreported.

John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and president & CEO of RiverStone Health said, “We recognize the low rates of hospitalization in our county and are grateful that the burden on our healthcare professionals is easing. However, we must remember that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community and can pose serious risk to vulnerable people. I urge people to get vaccinated and remain up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective measure for reducing the risk of serious illness and death from this virus. Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment at RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden and through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Call 406.247.3382 or 406.247.3350.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits may be picked up at any RiverStone Health Clinic during regular operating hours or in the lobby of the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider right away. You may be eligible for prescription treatment medications. These medications must be started soon after a positive test to be effective.

For more information about COVID-19, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

