'Freedom Drive' ignites 4th of July in Laurel

All drivers and their passengers remained in their cars, but drew plenty of waves from residents who watched them pass.

“We have the rights and liberties to do what we’re doing, but I wanted to make sure that everyone who needed to knew about the even. Again, these are our rights that we’re celebrating, and not in any kind of mean spirit. It’s only out of the love and gratitude of our country,” Miller said.

The drive began at Miller’s home, where she and her family have lived for 36 years. It’s from that home where Miller, along with her kids and grandchildren, will be watching Laurel’s 70th Fourth of July fireworks display.

Organized by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel’s fireworks show is typically known as the state’s largest, and held in Thompson Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the show has been moved to an undisclosed site, and residents are encouraged to watch from their home.

“The big reason we decided to go ahead with this was that we just wanted to have something normal, which I think a lot of people need right now,” said LVFD Assistant Chief Kent Kulesa, who has been with the department for 23 years.