'Freedom Drive' ignites 4th of July in Laurel

Pickups, classic cars and a star-spangled semi stretched out on 1st Avenue North for the Fourth of July, not a parade, but the town’s first “Freedom Drive.”
The drive, organized by two local families, comes after the Laurel Chamber of Commerce opted not to hold its annual Fourth of July Grand Parade in the interest of public safety. More than 100 vehicles, many bearing flags and decorations of red, white and blue, responded to the invitation that lead from 1st Avenue and down Main Street.
“This has been a few weeks in the making, starting from when it was announced that the parade here was cancelled. We needed to find some way to celebrate this nation, and its 244 years,” said Laurel resident Peggy Miller, who along with Eric and Jennifer Olsen planned the drive.
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state has resulted in cancellations of rodeos, farmers markets, fairs and Fourth of July celebrations across the state. Laurel’s Fourth of Grand July Parade and its accompanying fair and 8-mile run were similarly halted.
Miller, who spearheaded a similar drive on Flag Day, first applied for a parade permit through the city, despite knowing that it would be denied. She said she also informed law enforcement about the upcoming drive. While police said they would not be able to block traffic, Miller said no officials objected to the event.
All drivers and their passengers remained in their cars, but drew plenty of waves from residents who watched them pass.
“We have the rights and liberties to do what we’re doing, but I wanted to make sure that everyone who needed to knew about the even. Again, these are our rights that we’re celebrating, and not in any kind of mean spirit. It’s only out of the love and gratitude of our country,” Miller said.
The drive began at Miller’s home, where she and her family have lived for 36 years. It’s from that home where Miller, along with her kids and grandchildren, will be watching Laurel’s 70th Fourth of July fireworks display.
Organized by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel’s fireworks show is typically known as the state’s largest, and held in Thompson Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the show has been moved to an undisclosed site, and residents are encouraged to watch from their home.
“The big reason we decided to go ahead with this was that we just wanted to have something normal, which I think a lot of people need right now,” said LVFD Assistant Chief Kent Kulesa, who has been with the department for 23 years.
This year’s stockpile of fireworks for this year’s show has also been trimmed. Fireworks in Laurel will run for 15 minutes with about 1,300 shells being launched, down from the usually hour-long display.
“We want as many people to see the show as possible, and as safely as possible. And if you’re going to be shooting off your own fireworks, make sure you’re sensible about that, too,” Kulesa said.
Laurel’s fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m. In Billings, Harvest Church will be hosting its 35-minute fireworks show from the upper parking lot of MetraPark. The show is set to begin sometime after 10 p.m.
