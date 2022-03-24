'Freedom rally' to be hosted at Montana state Capitol

Montanans from across the state are gathering at the Capitol in Helena, Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosts of the event are Jeremy Mygland of Helena, Big Sky Liberty Alliance, and Montana Family Rights Alliance. The event will be comprised of local and national speakers who will highlight different aspects of the freedom movement in America. Topics include the Right to Freedom of Speech and Assembly, the power of the media, medical freedom, and parental rights, as well as an update from The People’s Convoy.