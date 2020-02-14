Freefall Brewery prepares to open in Rimrock Mall

Going to the mall just got a whole lot cooler. A 12,000-square foot retail space just north of the main Rimrock Mall entrance will soon re-open, featuring Freefall Brewing, Audrey’s Pizza, and FinnBrooks Monster Subs.

Beer drinkers won’t be able to get a pint for at least another week, but sub sandwiches will be available beginning Saturday, and slices of pizza will follow shortly after.

The plan is to have a soft opening and work their way into full operations, according to owner Steve Schlegel. He hopes by Tuesday to be serving pizza, and by Feb. 21 to have the brewery opened.

The atmosphere has been spruced up since its original days as the Cattle Company restaurant, and now features deeply stained woods, high-top tables, and a bartop that retained the original copper top with a marbled twist. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all three locations, however, like many brewers in the city, Freefall may serve only three pints per person per day and will stop serving alcoholic beverages at 8 p.m., based on its license.