Freezing rain could hit Billings area, causing "very difficult" Monday commute

By the end of Saturday, Billings had finished with 5.2 inches of snow, which broke a snowfall record for October 17 of 2.8 inches that was set in 1949.

From the time snow began Saturday until about 6 p.m. Sunday, the highest rate of snowfall was at sunrise Sunday morning, when parts of the Billings area picked up what Vertz estimated to be 2 to 4 inches over the course of an hour.

By noon Sunday, locations around Yellowstone County reported between 4 inches (3.3 miles northwest of Billings) and more than a foot of snow (6 miles northwest of Billings).

Elsewhere in the NWS Billings coverage area snowfall totals varied. Hardin had about 3 inches of snow by noon Sunday. Red Lodge had 8 inches by the same time. Parts of Sheridan County in Wyoming reported more than 17 inches of snow. Rapelje had 16.6 inches of snow by noon Sunday, and near Big Timber about 6 inches of snow had accumulated by the same time.

The Livingston area saw between 4 and 9.9 inches of snow. The Roundup area got around 6 inches of snow. Locations around Colstrip reported between 4 and 6 inches of snow accumulation by noon Sunday and in the Wheatland County community of Twodot, about 7 inches of snow had accumulated by the same time.

