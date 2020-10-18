Freezing rain could hit Billings area, causing "very difficult" Monday commute

7 Day Forecast
After record setting snow Saturday in Billings, the wintry weekend continued Sunday.
By about 6 p.m. some locations in the Billings area were reporting around a foot of snow since Saturday, according to Nick Vertz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
While snowfall Sunday night into Monday was expected by early Sunday night to be relatively light, other forms of precipitation could create problems for the area.
Warmer temperatures shifting off the mountains could produce freezing rain Sunday night and Monday morning in the foothills before potentially hitting the Billings area before and possibly during the morning commute.
It's something the weather service is urging drivers to be aware of Monday, saying that drivers in the Billings area should "expect a very difficult Monday morning commute."
Slick roads already led to numerous crashes on Montana roads Sunday, and by 3 p.m. Sunday the weather service had issued a winter weather advisory for the possibility of up to 3 inches of snow in some areas to go along with the possibility of freezing rain that could create difficult travel conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.
The weather service also warned that wet, dense snow could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.
The weather advisory was issued for the following areas: Musselshell County, Treasure County, northern Stillwater County, northern Park County, Golden Valley County, the Red Lodge foothills, northern Big Horn County, southern Rosebud County, Judith Gap, the Paradise Valley, the Livingston Area, the Beartooth foothills, southern Big Horn County, southeastern Carbon County, northern Sweet Grass County, Bighorn Canyon, northern Carbon County, the Melville foothills, northeastern Yellowstone County, southern Wheatland County, southwestern Yellowstone County, Roundup, Melstone, Musselshell, Hysham, Bighorn, Columbus, Absarokee, Park City, Rapelje, Clyde Park, Wilsall, Ryegate, Lavina, Red Lodge, Roberts, Roscoe, Hardin, Crow Agency, Busby, Lame Deer, Ashland Birney, Judith Gap, Emigrant, Livingston Sringdale, Fishtail, McLeod, Nye, Lodge Grass, Pryor, Wyola, Bridger, Belfry, Warren, Big Timber, Joliet, Fromberg, Melville, Pompeys Pillar, Custer, Harlowton, Twodot, Shawmut, Billings, Laurel, Huntley and Broadview.
Another 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected Sunday night through Monday. After that, temperatures could warm, possibly reaching the low 40s by Tuesday or Wednesday.
But the cooler temperatures are expected to be locked in for the next week, with the possibility of more winter weather on Thursday or Friday.
Temperatures on Sunday hit a low of 22 and a high of 25 during the day, and the weather service expected that temperatures could warm slightly overnight as warmer air reaches the area from the southwest.
By the end of Saturday, Billings had finished with 5.2 inches of snow, which broke a snowfall record for October 17 of 2.8 inches that was set in 1949.
From the time snow began Saturday until about 6 p.m. Sunday, the highest rate of snowfall was at sunrise Sunday morning, when parts of the Billings area picked up what Vertz estimated to be 2 to 4 inches over the course of an hour.
By noon Sunday, locations around Yellowstone County reported between 4 inches (3.3 miles northwest of Billings) and more than a foot of snow (6 miles northwest of Billings).
Elsewhere in the NWS Billings coverage area snowfall totals varied. Hardin had about 3 inches of snow by noon Sunday. Red Lodge had 8 inches by the same time. Parts of Sheridan County in Wyoming reported more than 17 inches of snow. Rapelje had 16.6 inches of snow by noon Sunday, and near Big Timber about 6 inches of snow had accumulated by the same time.
The Livingston area saw between 4 and 9.9 inches of snow. The Roundup area got around 6 inches of snow. Locations around Colstrip reported between 4 and 6 inches of snow accumulation by noon Sunday and in the Wheatland County community of Twodot, about 7 inches of snow had accumulated by the same time.
