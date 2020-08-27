Fresh pavement at MetraPark follows MontanaFair

Construction crews tore up the carnival lot at MetraPark Wednesday as part of a series of renovations coming to the complex with the conclusion of MontanaFair.
The repaving of the carnival lot, put on hold in April due to the financial concerns raised by the spread of COVID-19 across the state, will precede the demolition of the grandstand and the start of the complete renovation of the entire park within the next year.
“All the master plans that we looked at for MetraPark had the carnival lot staying put, so the money was already budgeted away for it get taken care of,” County Commissioner Denis Pitman said.
In June, a consultant based out of Tennessee unveiled three preliminary plans to redesign and develop the complex, where some of its facilities date back more than 70 years. Each of the plans include dozens of options, such as installing a railway system from downtown to the park, an arena capable of housing ice hockey games or constructing a new grandstand for rodeo and monster truck events.
The plan will be narrowed and finalized in the upcoming months, following input from the public. The Billings Gazette reported that the cost has been estimated to be upwards of $60 million.
“Now that we’ve gotten past MontanaFair, this will open up time staff at Metra and city officials to focus on the changes that are coming,” Pitman said.
Pitman said Yellowstone County residents are welcome to review the draft plans for MetraPark, and provide their feedback to county commissioners via email or phone call.
The old grandstand, which has stood unused for two years after being deemed unfit for public use, will come down within the next three months, Pitman said. Yellowstone County Commissioners voted to tear down the 71-year-old structure in February, with the Gazette reporting that the cost would range from $1 to 2 million versus the possible cost of repairs estimated up to $20 million.
Crews spent most of the summer gutting the interior of the grandstand, and Pitman said the canopy would come down during the first week of September.
Pitman said county commissioners are also exploring possible public/private partnerships in shaping the new look of MetraPark, with all three draft plans allowing for local companies to have a stake in the complex.
“There have been a couple of entertainment companies that have been wanting to partner with us, and all three plans show some kind of RV park. That leaves the possibility of a partnership with KOA, which has its headquarters here in Billings…It just seems better to partner up with a business and save taxpayer money,” Pitman said.
Kampgrounds of America owns hundreds of private campgrounds throughout the United States and Canada.
A possible public/private partnership between city leaders and the owners of Oasis Aquatic Park emerged Monday, when a member of the Billings City Council approved to lease city parkland to the Better Billings Foundation in order for the organization to develop it into a public park.
MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher said the $1.2 million repaving is expected to be complete by October, and will be the first renovation for the carnival lot since 1987.
"We also plan on having it striped and lined, so as the grandstand comes down and we start to do new things, it should be a great new addition," he said.
Events slated for September at MetraPark include the Billings Gun Show and Home Improvement Show set to run Sept. 11-13.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.