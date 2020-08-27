Fresh pavement at MetraPark follows MontanaFair

“Now that we’ve gotten past MontanaFair, this will open up time staff at Metra and city officials to focus on the changes that are coming,” Pitman said.

Pitman said Yellowstone County residents are welcome to review the draft plans for MetraPark, and provide their feedback to county commissioners via email or phone call.

The old grandstand, which has stood unused for two years after being deemed unfit for public use, will come down within the next three months, Pitman said. Yellowstone County Commissioners voted to tear down the 71-year-old structure in February, with the Gazette reporting that the cost would range from $1 to 2 million versus the possible cost of repairs estimated up to $20 million.

Crews spent most of the summer gutting the interior of the grandstand, and Pitman said the canopy would come down during the first week of September.

Pitman said county commissioners are also exploring possible public/private partnerships in shaping the new look of MetraPark, with all three draft plans allowing for local companies to have a stake in the complex.