Friday to bring the heat in Billings, followed by a more mild weekend

Pull out the hose and fill up that backyard kiddie pool, Billings is going to warm up on Friday.

Friday's high is expected to hit 96, according to the National Weather Service, a solid 5 degrees hotter that Thursday's high of 91.

With the heat comes a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will start rolling in Friday afternoon and by 6 p.m. there will be a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

After that, the Billings area will cool down for the weekend. Saturday's high is forecast to be 10 degrees cooler than Friday's, topping out at 86. Sunday will hit a high of 88. Both days will be clear and sunny.

