From scratch: Pasta maker rolls out business in downtown Billings

When Lisa Rembold moved Billings to retire, she didn’t stay out of the workforce for long. Shortly after landing in Billings to be closer to her grandchildren in 2014, she helped open Stacked and worked as their chef for two years, then became the executive chef at TEN, where she worked for three years.
“Cooking is just so much fun,” said Rembold, who ran a thriving pasta business and restaurant in Yakima, Washington for many years. “In a restaurant, it’s the adrenaline. When you are really busy you are just going, going, going.”
When she moved to Billings, Rembold said she thought she’d be okay in retirement, “and I wouldn’t be bored, but I was bored out of my mind.”
Rembold’s latest adventure is a return to her roots. Earlier this year, she launched Seconde Pasta Co. from the commercial kitchen at Zest, a kitchen and cookware store at 110 N. 29th in downtown Billings.
Rembold grew up in kitchens. Her grandfather owned an Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania, where she worked for him every summer. Her older sister also operated a restaurant in Lander, Wyoming where she was born, and Rembold said she grew up in that restaurant (she was about 25 years younger than her other siblings).
“Same parents, they just didn’t know when to stop,” she laughed.
After high school, Rembold attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York, and ended up in Yakima with her husband, where she began making pasta from scratch in a small restaurant, Deli De Pasta.
“All they did was pasta and sauce, and they sold it to go,” said Rembold, who eventually bought the restaurant and evolved it into a fine dining establishment, but she continued making pasta and sauce.
“People went nuts for pasta in Yakima,” she said. They offered 10 styles of pasta in 20 different flavors, along with a variety of sauces.
Now living in Billings, Rembold is back in the business of making fresh pasta. She invested in a Sirman Concerto, an Italian pasta machine that can crank out 12 pounds of pasta an hour, and she’s got 17 dies — extruders for making all the different shapes and sizes of pasta — to go with it.
Spaghetti, sheet pasta (lasagna), fettuccini, pappardelle, manicotti, rigatini, rigatoni, gnocchi, gnocchiette … the list goes on.
“I can do 20 different pastas, and the flavorings are unlimited,” said Rembold, who has been making pasta now for 25 years.
The ingredients are simple: semolina flour, unbleached white flower, and egg. She uses Montana products as often as she can get them and sells her fresh pastas through the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, as well as outside Zest during the downtown farmers' markets.
Lately, Rembold has been experimenting with flavors, too, whipping up gluten-free basil gnocchiette, duck egg pappardelle, and beautifully thin pasta sheets for lasagna.
“There’s a big satisfaction in seeing a good sheet come out,” said Rembold. “People love pasta, and a lot of people have never had fresh pasta, so it’s a pretty cool to turn them onto it.”
Rembold estimates she spends about 15 hours a week making pasta. “It’s a side hustle for sure. It’s not like I’m sweating it every day knowing that I have to go in. And, if I don’t want to sell for one week at the food hub, I don’t have to.”
She prepares about 50 pounds of fresh pasta each week for orders placed through The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub and estimates a pound of fresh pasta will feed two people easily.
“A pound of dried pasta is not as much as a pound of fresh pasta,” explained Rembold. “It cooks up a lot quicker and is a lot bigger. It’s hearty.” She makes fresh pasta, which lasts about five days, on Wednesday to be picked up Thursday through the Food Hub.
“I didn’t think it would take off as quickly as it has,” said Rembold. “I thought it would take a little longer. If I get too big I am going to have to hire someone, and I am not really sure that I am into that yet.”
Rembold has joined forces with Marguerite Jodry, co-founder and manager at Zest. They are working to launch culinary classes as well as intend to bring more fresh foods to downtown and a cheese, beer and wine program.
“Our goal is to have a really good downtown fresh food area at Zest,” said Rembold. She is the first culinary professional to take up residence in the Zest Kitchen, and Jodry hopes that in the future she can support other entrepreneurs as the launch their culinary brands.
Though it’s still in development, Jodry said she plans to have an incubator program for small food business that includes monthly access to the kitchen paired with business development services, marketing, website and graphic design support, social media assistance, and more. Products developed will be featured at Zest under an exclusivity clause for three to six month and the organization will help promote the new product.
For now, Zest is looking to launch cooking classes in the fall.
“Our mission to get the right tools knowledge and equipment into the hands of people who want to cook at home more and cook more exciting things,” said Jodry.
For Rembold, the merging of their talents has resulted in an encouraging partnership.
“(Marguerite) is super supportive. She’s a great person to be working with. She advertises my stuff, she talks about it, and she’s excited.”
Rembold claims she’s done with the restaurant world, and has found a balance in making food that people enjoy and spending time growing Zest’s business.
“Everybody that works here like to eat,” Rembold said. “We’re all way into food. It’s a completely different thing than being a chef. It’s more for fun and enjoyment than the stress of being a real chef. I would never go back to it.”