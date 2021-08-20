From scratch: Pasta maker rolls out business in downtown Billings

Rembold has joined forces with Marguerite Jodry, co-founder and manager at Zest. They are working to launch culinary classes as well as intend to bring more fresh foods to downtown and a cheese, beer and wine program.

“Our goal is to have a really good downtown fresh food area at Zest,” said Rembold. She is the first culinary professional to take up residence in the Zest Kitchen, and Jodry hopes that in the future she can support other entrepreneurs as the launch their culinary brands.

Though it’s still in development, Jodry said she plans to have an incubator program for small food business that includes monthly access to the kitchen paired with business development services, marketing, website and graphic design support, social media assistance, and more. Products developed will be featured at Zest under an exclusivity clause for three to six month and the organization will help promote the new product.

For now, Zest is looking to launch cooking classes in the fall.

“Our mission to get the right tools knowledge and equipment into the hands of people who want to cook at home more and cook more exciting things,” said Jodry.

For Rembold, the merging of their talents has resulted in an encouraging partnership.