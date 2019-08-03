It always works.
And, I always doubt it.
Just about the time you think you've found all the good stories and there's nothing more under your (broken) nose, you find what seems like a never ending well of stories, fascinating and inspiring.
That's what happened when we launched "Stories of Honor."
Forgive me for what may be seem like a disrespectful comment, but after running the very popular "World at War" series, which featured some World War II veterans, and the "Vietnam Voices" series, which spotlighted Vietnam War veterans, I thought we had a pretty good run of veterans' stories in The Billings Gazette.
Chalk it up to another example of me being phenomenally wrong.
This year, we launched "Stories of Honor." The series' goal was to spotlight veterans — of peacetime and war — and share their experiences.
I worried that there might be fatigue with their stories.
Instead, as we promoted the series and ran it, more and more amazing stories came out. I wasn't just floored by the kinds of stories we discovered and were able to tell, but I was even more blown away that there seems to be more stories coming after them.
Where's the end?
That's a good question. But it reminds me of a journalism professor who preached that for every person, there's at least one spellbinding story.
This year, we kicked off "Stories of Honor" as a means to highlight 10 veterans' stories. They were each unique. One of the limitations of the previous series was that we limited them to a war, Vietnam and World War II.
But that sure leaves out a lot of veterans, maybe none more so than those in the Korean War.
We wanted something that would also spotlight veterans of other time periods, and not just war. The dedication and sacrifice of veterans to give years of service to our country is something worthy of recognition and honor.
We wanted to be able to tell what it's like being a solider years ago as well as what it's like being in the military more recently.
The feedback was tremendous.
We still have names trickling in.
More than that, we've been able to learn about the experiences, challenges, and dedication of soldiers who are just returning from the Armed Services.
Regardless of which series we've run, we have had tremendous community participation including our sponsors of MasterLube, Rimrock Mall, and Montana State University Billings.
And to think we'd worried whether we could get even 10 veterans to spotlight.
The good news: We've already started collecting a list of veterans to interview for "Stories of Honor, 2020."
We're lucky to preserve history and promote these stories. As with all of our veterans, we're committed to keeping their stories posted via YouTube and turning the video interviews over to places like the Western Heritage Center, which have been amazing partners in the effort to preserve local history.
For now, our 10 soldiers have been highlighted for this year. I can tell you as the guy on the other side of the camera who asks questions, I have been inspired by what these men have done, and the profound experiences they've had.
That's another reason I am giving a shameless plug to hire veterans and grab them as employees when they come back. The depth of understanding and skills they have should vault them to the top of any hiring list.
Today, we conclude this series with MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate his candor, and I can think of few people who are doing more for returning veterans.
And he should know what to do.
He returned home from serving his country wounded physically and failing academically. For most people this would be a cliche. Yet Edelman found his exit and salvation in education and worked his way out. Now, as chancellor of the Montana's third-largest public university, he's made it a mission to make sure returning veterans have support and opportunities. And that's why I wanted him to close our series.
It's not about The Gazette telling these stories; instead, it's about showcasing the positive effects these veterans continue to have on the lives and communities they touch.
It has truly been my honor to tell their "Stories of Honor." And that's why I am excited to announce that I am collecting names for next year to spotlight.
As long as soldiers are dedicated to service, we'll be dedicated to telling their stories.