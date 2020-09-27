From urban campuses to reservations, Native American students feel COVID-19's reach

He highlighted entrenched disparities in housing, health care, and transportation that have all contributed to the pandemic's severity on reservations.

Even access to water is variable, though more reliable than desert communities like the Navajo Reservation. McGeshick showed photos from a water hauling station on the Fort Peck Reservation, where he grew up.

"One of the best mitigation efforts is, wash your hands. We take that for granted," he said.

Indian Health Service facilities are often distrusted and inadequate, he said, and require long trips from some parts of reservations.

"Even if you do have symptoms, even if you do come down with COVID, where are you going to go, what are you going to do?" he said.

Advice about isolation and social distancing flies in the face of communal traditions.

"We live constantly by each other, close to each other, with each other," said McGeshick.

McGeshick grew up on the Fort Peck Reservation, with his eight siblings in a one bedroom house. When he talks about structural challenges on reservations that make it difficult to control COVID-19, he's lived it.