Fromberg Schools pull off flood recovery with lots of help and understanding

Torrents of water swelled over the banks of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River in June, rolling violently across the river valley. It was one of several central Montana rivers overwhelmed by a freakishly rapid release of mountain snow melt.

It's not unusual for the normally placid Clarks Fork to feel its oats in the springtime, with mountain runoff slopping over its banks once in awhile. But, not like this.

Residents of the small Carbon County farming town of Fromberg were especially hard hit. The flood washed sediment into fields, crumbled culverts, tore apart canal banks, and swept into homes. A few residents have fled and may never return.

Among those leaving were families that together had nine children in the tiny school district. The loss of nine students may not seem like much, but it comes in a district with just over 100 kids, a district in which the superintendent knows the name of every single student.

Some of the fleeing families lived in the now vacant Anderson Trailer Park. Offering no protection from the flood, the trailers filled with foul smelling mud and debris.

As the cleanup battle carried on through summer and into the new school year, Fromberg School coped by being resourceful and tolerant of recovery efforts.

The town's quintessential red brick school sits on a small rise a safe distance from the flooding. In the first hours of the deluge, the school's gym was commandeered as a muster point for government officials, volunteers and flood victims gathering to organize the recovery. It meant that none of the summer camps, intended to prepare students and athletes for the upcoming school year, could be held in the gym.

Levi Lowery is typical of small-town school leaders. He's a teacher, a coach and the district's athletic director, and as a resident had a front-row seat for the disaster that in some way touched every person in town.

“It affects you a lot,” said Lowery of missing the students washed out of town by the flood. “Those were some good kids, and it is sad to see them forced to go. The loss of those people created a hole in the community.”

The district has been tolerant of staff and students needing to be gone during the school day to work on restoring their homes or farms.

Financially, even with fewer students, it's possible the school could emerge unscathed. When looking at per-pupil funding, there are two metrics the state uses in determining enrollment funding. One uses average attendance over three years, which could soften the loss of nine students.

But, school funding isn't what students are worried about. They're worried about their homes and farms and friends. To address the lingering trauma of loss, the school staff has a full-time counselor and once a week brings in a second counselor from Billings.

Despite losing its summer athletic camps, the fall sports schedule began as scheduled. The school's six-man football season is underway and students are participating in academic activities such as taking the PSAT.

Student Calib Goodman’s house was among those filled with water. The flood destroyed many items near and dear to his family.

“It was there and then it wasn’t,” Goodman said of the flood. The 13-year-old shrugged his shoulders, relaxed in his chair and rolled up the sleeves of his black sweatshirt. “It’s barely brought up anymore, I think everyone has already moved on. This feels like a normal school year.”

The student body has turned its attention away from the flood to tests, lunch schedules and due dates.

“Kids are resilient,” said Superintendent Dennis Gerke.

Gerke is a seasoned veteran of the Montana Public School system, and the handpicked replacement of the retiring previous superintendent. He took over a school reeling from a disaster.

Every day, the former basketball coach invites students into his office for personal conversations. Previously serving as principal of Rapelje School District, the jovial Gerke has already put forward a plan to expand the school, building two more gyms, new classrooms and a new dining area.

“We have plans for the future, to try to increase our enrollment,” Gerke said. “While the flood hurt our community, we are doing everything we can to move forward and prevent it from disrupting our school year and future school years.”