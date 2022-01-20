 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fromberg will shut off water for half of town Monday
Fromberg will shut off water for half of town Monday

Fromberg water leak

Ice has formed above a water leak from the water main.  

 Photo courtesy of John Carter.

FROMBERG – Public works will shut off water for the east half of town on Monday to repair a water leak.

The leak shows on East River street, off route 310 where ice has formed from water build-up.

Public works will dig to search for the location of the pipe on Monday. School district six will be closed Monday because the work may disrupt bus routes, according to the district.

Public works will attempt to maintain one open driving lane through the road, said John Carter, public works director.

The pipe is part of the main water line and the leak appears to be minor, Carter said.

Some buildings may experience low water pressure.

