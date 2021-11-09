Frustrations flare as county commissioners discuss future management of MetraPark

Ostlund then said he'd be unable to support the coming master plan if the commission doesn't "properly evaluate the public and private options."

"We have an obligation to the community that we thoroughly vet this and I'm going to see that we do," Ostlund said, drawing a standing ovation from the room.

As Jones wrestled to bring order back to the meeting, he warned those in attendance that he would have them removed from the boardroom if they didn't observe proper decorum.

Pitman then pushed back on some of Ostlund's comments and tried to address some of the complaints he and Jones had received.

"We've been having this conversation for a long time," he said, referring to the nearly two-year MetraPark master plan process in which the county's been involved.

He acknowledged that those speaking out were clamoring for more transparency and more information as commissioners evaluated management options.

"We can't get information if we don't go through this process," he said. "We're asking questions, we're seeking information."

Ostlund began to respond but Jones wouldn't allow it, telling Ostlund he hadn't been given the floor, both of their voices becoming elevated.