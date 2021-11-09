Frustrations flare as county commissioners discuss future management of MetraPark

A vote to formally request more information on privatizing management at MetraPark erupted into fiery debate Tuesday as frustrations over the privatization proposal and the process by which it came about ignited in the Yellowstone County commissioners meeting.
"I'm not part of this!" Bill Dutcher, longtime general manager of MetraPark, forcefully told Commissioner Don Jones as discussion wrapped up following the vote to move forward.
Stating that he stands with the users of MetraPark Dutcher said again, "I'm out of here Dec. 31. I'm not a part of this." Dutcher retires at the end of the year.
Tensions at the meeting were elevated from the start. Commissioners walked into a packed boardroom Tuesday morning, many there already bristling at the notion of the county considering changing the way MetraPark is managed.
"Your sneak attack has dropped a bomb on (MetraPark) staff and their families," Steve Solberg told the commissioners.
Solberg is a member of the Metra Advisory Board and he was referring to how quickly the proposal to investigate management privatization came about. Commissioner Don Jones, who leads the three-member board of county commissioners, first publicly introduced the idea last week during a commissioners discussion meeting.
The move caught some members of the community by surprise, particularly because the idea was presented as a move to formally request proposals from private groups or companies interested in managing MetraPark. Many were expecting a less formal information gathering process first.
Since that meeting, push back has been stiff and has centered with the groups who regularly use facilities at MetraPark, including the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo; 4-H; Metra employees; the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo; Bretz RV & Marine; and the Arabian Horse Association.
All of this comes as Yellowstone County is nearly two years into a master plan process that will dictate a major overhaul for MetraPark. A master plan for the complex, once completed, will guide what happens to MetraPark and Jones sees that as an opportunity to look at various management options for the future, including privatization.
Public comment during Monday's meeting was direct and at times confrontational; a pair of speakers told Jones he would lose their vote and possibly face a recall effort if he moved forward without slowing down to better study the merits of privatizing management.
Almost all public comment at both meetings centered on calling on commissioners to slow down the process and seek independent studies or evaluations on the merits of public and private management of MetraPark.
"As public servants I would like to have you listen to the public," Bryce Glen, owner of Rocky Mountain Compost, told commissioners.
To that end when it came time to vote on the formal request, Commissioner John Ostlund moved to table the request until some kind of independent study could be performed.
Ostlund's motion received no second and died. Commissioner Denis Pitman then moved to go forward with the formal proposal to request information from groups interested in managing MetraPark.
Jones then amended the motion to build more time into the process. Companies have until Nov. 23 to submit a Request for Information and Qualifications, followed by a public comment period and a final vote scheduled for Dec. 7.
Jones also included direction to perform an internal review of current management at MetraPark to identify areas in which it can improve, looking at everything from office culture to employees' skill set.
"We need to make sure we have the best management structure in place for the next 50 years," Jones said.
Pitman and Jones then voted in favor while Ostlund opposed. At that point frustrations boiled over.
"I'm disappointed in the action today," Ostlund said. "I am very concerned (this move) ignores 100% of our user group. It is the users we value most."
Ostlund then said he'd be unable to support the coming master plan if the commission doesn't "properly evaluate the public and private options."
"We have an obligation to the community that we thoroughly vet this and I'm going to see that we do," Ostlund said, drawing a standing ovation from the room.
As Jones wrestled to bring order back to the meeting, he warned those in attendance that he would have them removed from the boardroom if they didn't observe proper decorum.
Pitman then pushed back on some of Ostlund's comments and tried to address some of the complaints he and Jones had received.
"We've been having this conversation for a long time," he said, referring to the nearly two-year MetraPark master plan process in which the county's been involved.
He acknowledged that those speaking out were clamoring for more transparency and more information as commissioners evaluated management options.
"We can't get information if we don't go through this process," he said. "We're asking questions, we're seeking information."
Ostlund began to respond but Jones wouldn't allow it, telling Ostlund he hadn't been given the floor, both of their voices becoming elevated.
When Ostlund was given the floor he spoke directly at Pitman.
"I've never heard so much B.S. from Denis in my life," he said.
Ostlund said it makes no sense to seek the pros and cons of public and private management from the very companies that will be applying to manage the Metra. He argued that Pitman and Jones were already set in what they want to do.
"This is no process," he said. "This is a railroad job."
Jones explained that they were simply working to gather facts.
"I don't know what all the negatives are," Jones said.
But he rejected out of hand the idea of bringing in an independent third party to study what type of management would be better for MetraPark. It's the commission's job to do that, he said.
"And If it doesn't work," he said of privatizing management, "we don't do it."