Fugitive wanted in a Billings homicide investigation arrested in Chicago

A person of interest in a Billings homicide was arrested in Chicago on Thursday.

Lorenzo James Harris, 18, was arrested on warrants for conditional release violations for Yellowstone County court cases in which he's charged with assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner or family member.

Harris pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The Montana Violent Offender Task Force issued an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for Harris on Jan. 20.

He is identified as a person of interest in a Billings Police Department homicide investigation. The case is not specified.

Harris' arrest was announced in a press release Friday from the U.S. Marshals Service for Montana. Chief Deputy Timothy Hornung said Harris' cases were assigned to the Montana Violent Offender Task Force on Dec. 31. The task force worked the case over the next month, eventually developing leads in the Chicago area, where Harris is from.

The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted the arrest on Thursday.

Harris is pending extradition from Illinois to Montana.

