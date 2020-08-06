Funding gap that closed the HUB was created by Yellowstone County

Pitman expects services like the Mental Health Center, the Community Crisis Center and Rimrock all apply for the funding. By going through that process the organizations will then have to be accountable to county commissioners for the services they offer.

"One of the big differences is (it requires) a report back on how you're utilizing the funds," Pitman said.

In the meantime it's created uncertainty for the MHC Board around the funding it typically receives for the HUB. In the absence of secure funding, the board last month voted to close the HUB.

"It's Yellowstone County's money," said Carl Seilstad, chairman of the MHC board and a Fergus County commissioner. "They made the decision to redirect the money and we have to live with the decision."

It is what it is, he said.

"I'm a commissioner and we have to make those decisions all the time," he said.

Pitman and fellow commissioner Don Jones have long bristled at the way funding from this mill levy has been spent by the county. They've questioned the services provided by the HUB and argued that it duplicates services offered by other organizations in Billings.