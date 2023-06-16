What if your next job was to try and emulate the person who was the best ever at your profession?

That’s the challenge facing DeLaney Hardy Ray, who is playing Fanny Brice in NOVA Center for the Performing Arts’ production of “Funny Girl,” which runs this weekend and next. The role was originated on Broadway in 1964 by Barbra Streisand, who was nominated for a Tony (she lost that year to Carol Channing in “Hello, Dolly!” which, if you’ve got to lose, is a good person to lose to.)

“Funny Girl” was such a hit on Broadway, running for three years, they turned it into a movie in 1968. Streisand reprised her role, and in her first ever film performance, won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Streisand rode Fanny Brice to superstardom. She’s had one of the great careers in entertainment history, one of the only people who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. But the songs from “Funny Girl” — specifically the massive act one closer “Don’t Rain on my Parade” and “People,” which she turned into a number one Billboard hit — have always been her signatures.

On her most recent big tour, the 2016-2017 revue “Barbra: The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic,” she played “People” twice, walking out to its soaring orchestral strains and revisiting it as a big closer towards the end.

“The music is really difficult,” said NOVA Executive Director Dodie Rife. “It’s pretty catchy, and you’ll hear yourself singing along. But the timings and the rhythms and things like that are quite challenging.”

Still, the person who got the most famous being Fanny Brice was probably Brice herself. “Funny Girl” is a loosely structured biography of the real life Brice, who was born was born to immigrant saloon owners and rose to be one of the entertainment world’s biggest stars back when radio was the dominant medium. She died at just 59 in 1951, and was posthumously given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This is a weighty role, one with big history that involves multiple places and people. Playing Fanny Brice is kind of like batting third and playing corner outfield for the New York Yankees. Even if you’re not looking for them, the comparisons are going to come.

Ray knows that, but she’s also well prepared for this. She grew up in the Red Lodge area and graduated from Joliet High School. She graduated from Rocky Mountain College and spent time with the Virginia City Players in one of Montana’s most historic gold towns, and was an intern at the Seattle Children’s Theatre.

And there’s always been NOVA. Ray has been doing plays here so long she remembers when it was still called Venture. She’s done the British comedy “Communicating Doors,” as well as the very different British comedies “The Taming of the Shrew” and “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

But Ray has been behind the scenes at NOVA far more than she’s been on stage. She interned with the youth program and eventually become the director of NOVA’s school outreach program. After a brief departure into the private sector, she’s been the theater’s Youth Conservatory Director since December 2021. She’s directed a bevy of recent shows, including last months’ “The Borrowers” and the upcoming “Charlotte’s Webb,” which will kick off NOVA’s next season in the fall.

Still, Fanny Brice is a big role. “Funny Girl” finally returned to Broadway after almost 60 years in 2022. Beanie Feldstein, a great comedic actress who was very winning in “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart,” was tapped for the lead. And it didn’t go well. The production was critically panned and dealt with attendance issues. Feldstein left the role after only a few months, and was replaced by controversial “Glee” star Lea Michele. That actress had been openly gunning for the role to the extent that her “Glee” story arc ended with her character moving to New York to star in “Funny Girl” on Broadway. Sometimes you just can’t write this stuff, unless somebody already did.

It was a big mess, one that eclipsed the conversation about the musical itself. Thankfully there’s both less drama and less stakes for a community theater version. But Ray still wants to do justice to the inimitable role.

“I want to do it well,” Ray admitted. “So that adds a lot of responsibility.”

In addition to the regular rehearsal process — it takes about six weeks for a community theater production at NOVA to come to fruition — she’s doing separate practices for voice and dance.

“There’s some pressure to do it well, but also do it my own way” Ray continued. “I don’t want to copy Barbra or Lea Michele.”

To try and accomplish that, Ray has been learning about the real Fanny Brice, who was awfully different from Streisand’s portrayal. Ray read a biography about the actress, and found a series of similarities between herself and Brice.

For one, they were born almost exactly 100 years apart, only missing each other by a couple days. Ray has two nieces named Hannah and Hattie. Brice’s two best childhood friends were named Hannah and Hattie. But Ray feels a deeper, almost spiritual connection between herself and Brice.

“She loved being on stage, and I love being on stage,” Ray said.

She’s surrounded by people of the same ilk. Cruz Martinez plays Nicky Arnstein, the seedy gambler who sweeps Brice off her feet, Janie Sutton portrays Brice’s mother Rose and Cole Johnson plays Florenz Ziefeld Jr., who was behind the “Ziegfield Follies” revues that Brice starred in. A full cast list is at novabillings.org/auditions-cast-lists.

In the musical, Brice sings about how "people who need people are the luckiest people in the world" which is true of NOVA's production of "Funny Girl," as well. Ray mentioned how helpful musical director Dulais Rhys had been in helping her refine her singing, as well as assistant director — and longtime Billings community theater veteran — Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld.

“Funny Girl” is sponsored by Par Montana, and directed by Gary Treglown, who is also NOVA’s costume manager. You have to imagine he’s behind some of the great costumes in “Funny Girl.” During one number, Ray wears one of those dresses that’s so sparkly it almost hurts your eyes to look at. This has been a pet project of Treglown’s for a long time.

Like a very long time. This is Treglown’s second time directing a local production of “Funny Girl.” He also was in charge back when Billings Studio Theatre did the play in May 1996. During one rehearsal, he wore an old t-shirt from the BST production. One of the chorus girls in the NOVA production told him that she’d been born on the day the previous play premiered. People might change, but art lives on.