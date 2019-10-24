The future of the Billings Red Lion is unclear after its Florida-based parent company filed for bankruptcy in late July.
Inner Circle Investments, which owns 10 Red Lion Hotel franchises including the one in Billings, filed for Chapter 11 protection in late July in the U.S Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Florida.
The hotel, at 5500 Midland Road, is one of 22 entities associated with the bankruptcy filing.
Since then at least one Red Lion hotel owned by the company has been sold. The Cheyenne location went up for auction at the end of September, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
The Billings Red Lion Hotel is one of 10 franchises owned by Inner Circle. Those locations include Cheyenne, two in Missouri, two in Connecticut, one in North Carolina, one in Maryland, one in Wisconsin and one in New York.
Business continues as usual at the Billings branch, said Red Lion Hotel Billings manager Randi Lovec. The hotel has 316 rooms.
Lovec had heard other locations owned by Inner Circle were "restructuring," but she was unaware of any plans for the Billings hotel.
Inner Circle Investment CEO Joseph Gillespie could not be reached by phone Thursday. The attorney representing the bankruptcy filing also did not return an email Thursday seeking comment on the fate of the Billings hotel.
The building has changed brands several times in recent years. The Billings Holiday Inn Grand inhabited the building for years but was sold at auction in 2015 to Inner Circle Investments. It was then branded as a Radisson Hotel.
A convention center east of the hotel was also included in the sale. In 2017 Inner Circle unveiled plans to remodel the convention center, but those plans fell through.
The Midland Road building remained the Radisson Hotel until 2018. In March Inner Circle Investments struck a franchise deal with Red Lion, converting 10 hotels owned by Inner Circle to the Red Lion Brand.
The Red Lion franchise, which had made a home at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, then effectively hopped across the street into the Midland Road building.
The Billings Hotel and Convention Center franchised with Red Lion Hotels in 2016. In 2018 Billings Hotel and Convention Center reverted back to its original moniker, when owner Jeff Muri regained full ownership of the hotel.