FWP proposes land buy to expand Heights headquarters at Lake Elmo

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to purchase and develop a 2.4-acre property next to its Region 5 headquarters on the shore of Lake Elmo in the Billings Heights.

In a draft environmental assessment the agency is proposing to purchase the vacant lot at 501 Pemberton Lane for about $177,000. Improvements to the site could include fencing, lighting, sidewalks, parking and possibly RV sewer and water hookups for a grand total of $513,000.

Public comments on the draft EA will be accepted from until Nov. 7 at noon.

The purchase would provide additional space to park and store larger equipment, vehicles and trailers, according to FWP. To meet subdivision requirements and the security needs of FWP, fencing would be installed around the property, and streetlights and sidewalks would be installed along Pemberton Lane.

Future development of the property may include a maintenance shop, indoor storage, expanded meeting and office space and possible housing and RV hook-ups for seasonal staff. A separate EA would be published to address further development.

The lot may also provide space for hunter and bowhunter education field courses. Because of the proximity to existing FWP administrative buildings, the Pemberton Lane property is a convenient location to meet the agency’s operation needs.

The EA also proposes the installation of sidewalks along Lake Elmo Drive, an unloading zone for recreationalists accessing Lake Elmo State Park in the headquarters parking area and a streetlight above the unloading area. These developments on existing FWP property would improve pedestrian access and safety in the state park.

The Pemberton Lane EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2022/region-5/pemberton-ea_draft-public-comment-10_7_2022.pdf.

Physical copies of the draft EA are available at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940.

Written comments should be sent to: Montana FWP Region 5; Attn: 501 Pemberton Lane Acquisition Comments 2300 Lake Elmo Dr.; Billings, MT 59105

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Pemberton Lane Acquisition.

Phone comments can be directed to: Mike Ruggles at 406-247-2951.