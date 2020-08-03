Gainan's kicks off Roses for Kids benefit

Gainan’s Flowers has kicked off its 11th annual Roses for Kids fundraiser, a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.
Through the month of August, Gainan’s offers one- and two-dozen bouquets of roses at special prices, according to a press release from organizers. With every dozen purchased, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County. With every dozen purchased, an extra half-dozen is available for only $5 as part of the program.
For over 49 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs have been:
- Providing fun and engaging environments.
- Surrounding members with positive role models.
- Changing lives in our community.
- Giving opportunities to experience individual success.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County serves more than 550 kids daily between five Clubhouse locations.
To support Roses for Kids, order at gainans.com, call 406-245-6434 or go to either of Gainan’s two locations:
- Gainan’s Midtown Flowers, at West Park Promenade, 1603 Grand Ave.
- Gainan's Heights Flowers & Garden, 810 Bench Blvd.
