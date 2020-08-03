You have permission to edit this article.
Gainan's kicks off Roses for Kids benefit

A Red Gold rose

A Red Gold rose at the Gainan's Heights Garden Center is in bloom in 2015. Throughout August, both Gainan's Billings locations offer one- and two-dozen bouquets of roses at special prices to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

 Gazette staff

Gainan’s Flowers has kicked off its 11th annual Roses for Kids fundraiser, a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

Through the month of August, Gainan’s offers one- and two-dozen bouquets of roses at special prices, according to a press release from organizers. With every dozen purchased, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County. With every dozen purchased, an extra half-dozen is available for only $5 as part of the program.

For over 49 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs have been:

  • Providing fun and engaging environments.
  • Surrounding members with positive role models.
  • Changing lives in our community.
  • Giving opportunities to experience individual success.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County serves more than 550 kids daily between five Clubhouse locations.

To support Roses for Kids, order at gainans.com, call 406-245-6434 or go to either of Gainan’s two locations:

  • Gainan’s Midtown Flowers, at West Park Promenade, 1603 Grand Ave.
  • Gainan's Heights Flowers & Garden, 810 Bench Blvd.
