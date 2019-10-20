A Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputy died Saturday while responding to a report of a stranded motorist in the Bridger Mountains.
In a press release Sunday afternoon the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as 31-year-old Jake Allmendinger.
Allmendinger and another deputy, Ryan Jern, were headed to check on a motorist reportedly stranded on Fairy Lake road in the Bridger Mountains. At some point while attempting to find the motorist the deputies' Chevrolet Tahoe truck began to slide backwards on icy roads caused by a storm moving through the area, according to the release.
"Sometime during the slide Jake exited the driver's side of the vehicle and became trapped under the Chevy Tahoe," the release says. "Ryan (Jern) attempted immediate assistance but was unable to save Jake."
You have free articles remaining.
Allmendinger had been a deputy since September 2017, a search and rescue volunteer for eight years and had worked as a dispatcher in the Gallatin County 911 center for more than seven years, according to the sheriff's office.
He is survived by his parents Ron and Michelle Allmendinger, his wife Monica, and his children Bentley, Lexi and Kai.
"This is a law enforcement line of duty death respectfully and is treated as such by this office," the press release concludes.
Fairy Lake Road is a steep gravel road that leads to the Fairy Lake Campground about 22 miles north of Bozeman in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.