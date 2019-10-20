A sapling tree dedicated in the memory Mason Moore is a keen representation of the slain sheriff's deputy.The purple robe locust will grow to about 40-feet tall."Mason's known for being a big, strong, tough guy," Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said while gazing at the sapling, which stands in front of his office in Townsend.Sturdy and large, but also having a sweet side, the tree will boast pink fragrant flowers. They'll be a similar hue to the nail polish Moore once sported after practicing painting his toes to be prepared for when his daughter got older.In a multitude of ways, the department is keeping Moore's memory alive. Nearly two months ago, the deputy died from multiple gunshot wounds just miles from his Three Forks home. A suspect in his death sits in jail on a $4 million bond. Another was killed in a shootout with law enforcement near Missoula.At the same time, the office and community continue to mourn."We're trying to put things back together just to operate," said Meehan, who was one of the first on the scene. He also was the one tasked with informing the family of the death."I think it's come a long ways," Meehan said, standing in the slight bit of shade from Moore's tree.Meehan wishes he was handed a packet upon taking office on how to deal with the murder of a deputy."It'd be nice to have a general idea where to start," he said, adding the support from other sheriff's who have lost officers has been a godsend."Most of the guys, I don't know if they know what to do yet."After speaking with his staff about 42-year-old Moore's death, Meehan said "If you can't handle it, let me know."One of his dispatchers quit that day. The department now is back to full staff.Meehan has been trying to harmonize processing his grief, leading his office and helping Moore's family adjust to life without the father of three."It's been a difficult balancing act," Meehan said. "I'm doing what seems right."This week, a crew from the sheriff's office went to the Moore's home to spend four hours mowing the lawn and tending to the yard. The family returned from a trip a couple days ago and Meehan didn't want them to come home to an overgrown yard."We're trying. You have your office and your own family. It does get difficult at times," Meehan said.On the Moore's anniversary, deputies bought the slain deputy's wife, Jodi, flowers and chocolates. That date also was the day before Moore's funeral in Montana on May 23."You don't want her having an anniversary without that," Meehan said.He and four others from his office escorted Moore home to his native South Carolina, his final resting place. They flew on the plane with him. Once there, the City of Manning covered their hotels for six nights. They visited the plantation where he grew up. They couldn't have paid for a meal if they tried. The support was amazing, he said.They attended a second funeral in a small church. Meehan was able to see Moore's metal vault. Alongside Moore's picture on the vault is three patches, including his Broadwater County one.That badge number, 43-8, has been retired.Moore's locker also is retired. It now contains stacks of letters and cards."I spent three hours one day reading cards," Meehan said, as he opens the locker."I haven't gotten to the thank-you cards yet," he added, tearing up.The locker's bottom is filled with posters from school children.The hallway leading to the locker room is turning into a shrine to Moore. A medal of honor the office received last week hangs next to a wood flag dedication brought to the funeral by Butte police. A Montana Silversmiths belt buckle with Moore's end of watch date and other personal notes that was donated recently will soon be added.As evidenced by the outpouring of support, Meehan is by no means alone. The early morning Moore died, Meehan was joined at the scene by officers from a multitude of agencies.On May 16, the sheriff responded to the scene of the slaying. He then asked two chaplains to assist him with going to talk with Moore's wife.He rang the doorbell. When Jodi Moore answered, Meehan started with "I need to talk to you."She slammed the door. Jodi Moore knew something was wrong, he said.Meehan broke the news. Then went back to the scene down the road to tend to his deputy. By the time he returned, three other sheriffs were there for support.In the weeks following Moore's death, agencies from across the state sent officers, jailers and dispatchers to help fill in schedules."People have been great and that's the great thing," Meehan said.Once news of the death broke in the press and social media, Meehan received so many calls and messages he couldn't keep his phone charged. A thank-you message on Facebook he posted had 113,000 views. It wasn't solely local responses."It's crazy to think of how big the United States is and how small it really is," he said.Meanwhile, the man facing 25 criminal charges related to Moore's slaying is awaiting trial."I still have to deal with the guy who executed my officer," Meehan said."Even though he and his son smoked my officer intentionally."Prosecutors say Llyod Barrus and his son, Marshall, were on a "suicide mission" the morning on the shooting. Lloyd pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including accountability to deliberate homicide. His son was shot and killed by officers following a 100-mile chase after Moore died."That's what they were out for. It could have been anyone in a uniform," Meehan said.The sheriff said he's gone over Moore's last call in his head. The deputy reacted properly."There's nothing that Mason did that was wrong. He was always about getting home to his wife and kids," he said."He did everything by the book just like Mason always did."