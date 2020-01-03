Snowmobiler Chris Kamman was found safe this morning in the Buck Ridge area south of Big Sky, according to a post on Facebook by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Kamman was last seen riding a purple two-seated 1999 Polaris 550 Indy snowmobile with gear tied to the back seat.
Searchers included Gallatin County Search and Rescue, including Big Sky, Heli, and Ham teams, Civil Air Patrol, and Rocky Mountain Rotors.
In the online post, Sheriff Brian Gootkin thanked the community for its support, with a special mention to Hungry Moose, Blue Moon, the Freeman family, Big Sky Resort, Yellowstone Club, and Canyon Adventures for their assistance.