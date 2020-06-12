Gardeners' Market opens with COVID-19 precautions

South Park, located at South 28th Street and Seventh Avenue South, is in the middle of what Henderson and other public health experts call a food desert, with residents in the area limited in their immediate options for healthy food. The Montana Food Bank Network released its own report in 2018 that showed 30 of Montana’s 56 counties contained food deserts.

One of the initiatives spearheaded by the coalition includes the opening of a supermarket in the South Side.

Henderson said the social isolation, economic disruption and general uncertainty that has resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 have been additional threats to the health of Yellowstone County.

“This market is targeted toward the South Side, because it is a food desert, but also seniors because our assessment shows that they have some of the toughest time getting affordable, healthy food. So we want to be especially thoughtful there,” Henderson said.

In consideration of both customers and vendors, Healthy By Design overhauled the layout of the market with markers six feet across for customers to adhere to and a training session for vendors in handling and bagging their products to keep contact to a minimum.