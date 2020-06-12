Gardeners' Market opens with COVID-19 precautions

Darlene Derksen left South Park Thursday with a bag of rhubarb, green onions and homemade soap. The rhubarb and green onions, picked less than a day prior, came at the end of a line of produce and handmade goods from nine different masked vendors.
The 10th annual Gardeners’ Market, held by the Yellowstone County coalition Healthy By Design, launched under guidelines informed by local public health officials and national standards put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the precautions, it still managed to draw a steady stream of customers.
“It’s good to just be out, and it’s better to support local vendors. I don’t mind the precautions, since there are those with compromised immune systems. Some people just have to be careful,” said Derksen, a veteran vendor at the market returning this year as a customer.
The market will run every Thursday into October, and begins as Gov. Steve Bullock encourages all Montanans to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike in states like Utah and rise in Gallatin, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties. It also comes on the same day that directors of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market announced on their Facebook page that this year’s market would be delayed until the state lifted all social restrictions.
“With the Gardeners’ Market, we were a little nervous about being able to host it. We had thought about not hosting it at all. Luckily, Gov. Bullock considers them [the vendors] an essential service,” said Melissa Henderson, the community health improvement manager for Healthy By Design.
Healthy By Design, a cross-sector organization, operates with the financial support of the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and RiverStone Health.
The coalition has compiled local and national public health data since 2005 to publish its Community Health Needs Assessment Report. The report supports the organization’s goal of improving the overall health of Yellowstone County’s residents by identifying those most at risk of disease, and advocating for solutions to those risks.
In its 2020 report, Healthy By Design found access to cheap and nutritious food to be one of the most detrimental factors to the county’s overall health. With a little over 10% of the county living below the federal poverty level, a large portion of adults reported having limited access to fresh produce. The report also noted that nearly 23% of Yellowstone County residents do not live within a half mile of a grocery store or supermarket.
South Park, located at South 28th Street and Seventh Avenue South, is in the middle of what Henderson and other public health experts call a food desert, with residents in the area limited in their immediate options for healthy food. The Montana Food Bank Network released its own report in 2018 that showed 30 of Montana’s 56 counties contained food deserts.
One of the initiatives spearheaded by the coalition includes the opening of a supermarket in the South Side.
Henderson said the social isolation, economic disruption and general uncertainty that has resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 have been additional threats to the health of Yellowstone County.
“This market is targeted toward the South Side, because it is a food desert, but also seniors because our assessment shows that they have some of the toughest time getting affordable, healthy food. So we want to be especially thoughtful there,” Henderson said.
In consideration of both customers and vendors, Healthy By Design overhauled the layout of the market with markers six feet across for customers to adhere to and a training session for vendors in handling and bagging their products to keep contact to a minimum.
“And even though masks are optional, I want to say that nearly 99% of the people who showed up today chose to wear one, and that tells me that people are being really receptive,” Henderson said.
Later in the season, produce offered at the market will include beets, corn, cucumber and pumpkins. Today, however, King Family Farms is selling oatmeal carmelitas along with rhubarb and green onions from its acre-and-a-half garden.
“You want a good turnout for the market, otherwise you’re eating onions for the next week,” said Clint King working alongside his wife, Kathy.
Although the coalition required King to undergo extra preparation for this year’s market, he said the hassle was minimal, and worth it to ensure he and his family could return.
“Especially since it’s unclear if the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market is going to happen this year. But, you can’t get any better setup going through Healthy By Design and the Riverstone folks, since they’re the experts,” he said.
There is no fee for vendors to sell at the Gardeners’ Market. Those who are interested must complete a training session, and can contact Healthy By Design at 406-651-6444 or e-mail market@hbdyc.org.
Customers can pay with cash, debit cards, credit cards, WIC Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program checks, Senior Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program coupons, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
The Gardeners’ Market will be every Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 until October 1.