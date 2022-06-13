Gardiner residents and travelers trapped after floods shut down exits

Travelers and residents were trapped in the Yellowstone National Park border town of Gardiner on Monday after massive river flooding damaged roads.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Monday Facebook post that the flooding was caused by rain falling on snowpack, turning what would’ve been several days’ worth of snowmelt into a few hours of rushing water.

Mudslides and rocks piled onto already waterlogged U.S. Highway 89, forcing the road to be closed. The road between Gardiner and Yellowstone's headquarters at Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, was shut down due to rock and water damage to the narrow cliff-side road, eliminating the other primary route out of Gardiner.

Even if the roads weren’t officially closed, most wouldn’t be able to drive through the several feet of water rushing over the roads. Resigned to staying in one place, many travelers have lined the Gardiner streets with their cars.

Fly shop owner and Gardiner local Richard Parks said he’s never seen the river this high — and he’s been in Gardiner since 1953. He said he watched 60-foot-trees float down the river and was reminded of the destructive floods of 1918.

“It’s one heck of a pile of water out there,” Parks said. Even after the roads clear of water, they may not be in usable condition, he said.

“The state is coordinating with local officials,” Montana’s Department of Military Affairs said. The department deals with emergency services and the National Guard, and it said it’s been exploring options for transport and evacuation.

Additionally, there’s concern about the safety of water. While Gardiner residents were first advised to boil water to clean it, they were told Monday afternoon that boiling it may not be enough to make it safe.

The town of more than 900 residents plus traveling tourists is facing what could be days without the freedom to travel out of town, and many are doing what they can to prepare.

Rebecca Demaree, owner of Gardiner Market, the only grocery store in town, said she saw more sales in her first five hours of Monday than she’d seen in the store’s lifetime. When the road closures were announced, a massive rush of people came to buy kitchen staples like bread, chicken, ground beef and ready-to-eat meals. Typical camp sales like hot dogs and paper plates have also shot up, she said.

Demaree said many local restaurants were expecting a delivery within 24 hours of the road closures, so they’ve been buying out of the grocery store, too. Demaree herself was expecting a milk delivery Tuesday morning.

“No way,” Demaree said and laughed. “That’s not happening anymore.”

While the Gardiner Market may be running low on bread, Demaree isn’t too worried people will go hungry. By her estimate, everyone who would need food arrived in the five hour rush, and the closed roads mean no new mouths will arrive any time soon. Plans are in place to possibly fly food to a small airport nearby, and they have a large stockpile of reserve food they plan to reline shelves with, she said.

The other question some tourists are facing is where they’ll sleep. Nancy Parks, wife of Richard Parks and owner of Gardiner Guest House B&B, said she had guests return after they faced rock slides and downed power lines on the road. They, like many other guests at Gardiner, will be continuing their stay until they find a safe way to leave.

However, those who planned to camp their way through town are facing different troubles. One person on a Gardiner Facebook page asked where he could set up a tent until the roads reopen.

Despite the chaos and surrealism, Demaree said the community is trying to hold itself together, thinking of community members that helped her bag groceries during the rush.

Richard Parks agreed, saying many have no choice but to grin and bear it.

“It’s not the government’s fault or the Russian’s fault or your in-law’s fault,” Parks said. “Jumping up and down and swearing isn’t going to do anything."

