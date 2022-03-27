Gary Owen named Sanderson Stewart's director of quality

Gary Owen, PE is Sanderson Stewart’s Director of Quality, Senior Engineer in the Residential Group, and has recently been named an Associate Principal. In his 19 years with the firm, Gary has worked with numerous clients and developers to design safe, beautiful neighborhoods for our communities. Gary is adept at solving complex design issues, offering his clients innovative, enduring infrastructure solutions. Sanderson Stewart, founded and headquartered in Billings, provides a comprehensive set of community design services including infrastructure engineering and design; traffic engineering and transportation planning; bike and pedestrian planning and design; site evaluations, land use planning and land development; placemaking and landscape architecture; surveying and mapping; and branding and visualization services.