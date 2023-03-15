Long-time Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer has received a Congressional citation for his photo of the Chinese spy balloon that passed over Montana in February.

Working together with Billings videographer Chase Doak, the pair documented the balloon with a photo and video that were quickly shared by news outlets around the world.

President Joe Biden had hoped the spy balloon would go unnoticed as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared for a diplomatic mission to China. Chinese military officials claimed the balloon was a weather research balloon that had simply blown off course.

Pentagon officials held a press conference confirming the illegal foreign balloon’s surveillance and navigational capabilities. And, Montana officials were especially alarmed at the balloon’s passage over the state’s nuclear missile silos.

Political heat generated by Mayer’s photograph, and its revelation of China’s spying efforts, forced the hasty cancellation of Blinken’s China visit.

“Larry pointed his lens skyward…and captured one of the first public images of a strange object floating in American skies,” states the Congressional citation signed by Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale.

“Larry’s images of the Chinese spy balloon represent the best qualities of American journalism,” the citation continues.

Since the spy balloon was shot down Feb. 4, Mayer has been interviewed by dozens of U.S. and foreign news outlets. Most recently, he appeared on France’s ARTE TV for a program on the impact of historic photographs.

“I appreciate the balloon story becoming part of the Congressional Record and in the permanent collection of the Library of Congress,” Mayer said.

Mayer also recently received the National Security Citizen of the Year award from the National Heritage Foundation.