 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gazette publisher to speak to League of Women Voters of Billings

  • 0
No Room for Hate in Billings

Billings Gazette President and Publisher Dave Worstell speaks during the No Room for Hate in Billings event in honor of the anniversary of the Not in our Town movement at the Billings Gazette on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

The League of Women Voters of Billings invites the public to attend a presentation on Tuesday by Dave Worstell, President and Publisher of the Billings Gazette and the President of Lee newspapers of Montana.

Worstell will speak about how the Gazette is organized, and how and why it is expanding to digital and addressing local news. The presentation is open to the public and will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the Billings Public Library Community Room.

Worstell has worked at the Billings Gazette in a variety of roles since 2003. He grew up in Havre and graduated from Montana State University with a degree in marketing. Prior to his newspaper career, which started at the Missoulian newspaper in Missoula in 1999, he spent eight years in department store management operations.

Worstell serves on the Billings area Chamber of Commerce board and is actively involved with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event. He has three adult children and enjoys collecting antique brewery advertising and playing basketball in his spare time.

People are also reading…

Dave Worstell, President of Billings Gazette Communications, talks about the contest allowing community members to give ideas for naming the new Billings indoor football team, which will be part of the Champions Indoor Football league.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News