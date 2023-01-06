Gazette publisher to speak to League of Women Voters of Billings

The League of Women Voters of Billings invites the public to attend a presentation on Tuesday by Dave Worstell, President and Publisher of the Billings Gazette and the President of Lee newspapers of Montana.

Worstell will speak about how the Gazette is organized, and how and why it is expanding to digital and addressing local news. The presentation is open to the public and will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the Billings Public Library Community Room.

Worstell has worked at the Billings Gazette in a variety of roles since 2003. He grew up in Havre and graduated from Montana State University with a degree in marketing. Prior to his newspaper career, which started at the Missoulian newspaper in Missoula in 1999, he spent eight years in department store management operations.

Worstell serves on the Billings area Chamber of Commerce board and is actively involved with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event. He has three adult children and enjoys collecting antique brewery advertising and playing basketball in his spare time.