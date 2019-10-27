The Billings Gazette will host the inaugural "First Responders of the Year" ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday in the center court of the Rimrock Mall. The event is free and open to the public.
Ten first responders, which include firefighters, paramedics, EMT, police, law enforcement, and tow-truck operators, will be honored for their work on the front lines of local safety.
The responders were nominated by the public and selected based on those nominations.
Paramedic DaryLynne Day will be among those honored. Day was working a demolition derby in August in Deer Lodge when a throttle stuck on one of the cars and crashed into the crowd at the Powell County Fairgrounds. Day pushed several people out of the way to safety, but was killed in the accident.
Stories and biographical information of the 10 award winners were published in a special section in the Sunday edition of The Billings Gazette.
A short presentation will happen at approximately 6 p.m., with Gazette Publisher Dave Worstell handing out the awards. In addition to the presentation, public service groups will be available for the public to interact with.
The event is sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Sprague Roofing, Archie Cochrane Ford, Rimrock Mall, the City of Billings, Rimrock Credit Union, Billings Chamber of Commerce and Graphic Imprints.