Genealogy Room reopens to public

The Genealogy Room at Billings Public Library has reopened to the public after being closed since mid-March.

The Genealogy Room is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A volunteer from the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum must be in attendance for a member of the public to utilize the room. Research time is limited to 30 minutes. Up to three people may be in the room at any time.

Patrons must wear a mask. The room, computer, books, and other equipment will be sanitized between patron visits, according to an email from the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum.

A list of the room’s research collection may be viewed online at https://yellowstonegenealogy.org/libraryRecords.php. Because of the 30-minute time limit, the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum recommends that patrons check if books, etc., that may be of use are available.

The Genealogy Room is located on the second floor of Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway.

For more information, call P.J. Smith, president of Yellowstone Genealogy Forum, at 671-4787.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0