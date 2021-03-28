Generators offer protection from power failure

The ideal option – the whole-house or standby generator – offers 22,000 to 48,000 watts of electricity. The size of generator you need is based on the load requirements of your electrical appliances. Choose a generator with a capacity that is 25% higher than the peak load of your home, that way there’s flexibility if the load increases in the future. Most homes manage well with a whole-house generator in the 27,000 to 36,000 watt range – this will replace 75% of the 200 amps coming into most electrical panels. If you choose a 48,000-watt generator you will never know the outage happened. This generator produces 220 amps of electricity at 240 volts – nearly the exact power coming from your utility company.

The Transfer Switch

When a power outage happens, a transfer switch closes the power line coming from the utility company and opens the power line from the generator. When the utility company restores power, the transfer switch reverses the process. A transfer switch connected to a standby unit allows the generator to jump into action the moment the power goes out, even if you aren’t home or you’re asleep.