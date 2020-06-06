George Floyd rally in Red Lodge draws 100

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Residents of Red Lodge held a demonstration on Saturday as many other cities around the state and country hold protests to honor the life of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody May 25 in Minnesota.

About 100 people gathered and walked along Broadway Avenue to Lions Park in Red Lodge around 10 a.m. Saturday. The participants carried signs that mentioned Floyd and "Black Lives Matter," Red Lodge Police Sgt. Greg Srock said.

The demonstration lasted for about an hour and was peaceful, Srock said. The Red Lodge Police Department, deputies with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol were also present to ensure everyone's safety.

Another protest to honor Floyd is planned for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

