Georgia group building massive Billings warehouse for growing regional need

No, Amazon is not building a massive new distribution center in Billings but that doesn't mean the online retailer couldn't end up here.

TPA Group out of Georgia is in the midst of constructing a new, two-building facility on South Frontage Road in Billings that will be the "first of its kind" in Montana for industrial warehouse space, and TPA is hoping it will catch the attention of organizations like Amazon.

"We've already heard from multiple national companies," said Matt Robertson, a broker with NAI Business Properties and the marketing agent for the project.

Billings is a major freight hub for the region and the Billings airport is a distribution point for air freight, shuffling millions of packages a year.

"There is a lot of freight that comes through this town, no doubt about it," said Kevin Ploehn, director of the Billings airport.

As a distribution point for the region, Billings makes sense. The city sits near the nexus of I-90 and I-94, and the major highways serving the rural center and northeastern regions of the state pass through the city.

It's one of the big reasons FedEx built its new distribution center on Billings' West End in 2013, Ploehn said.

With massive amounts of freight moving through the region, industrial warehouse space is at a premium and TPA hopes it can capitalize on that. Right now, Billings has a 2.4% vacancy rate for available warehouse space, Robertson said, putting the space in high demand.

TPA's construction project includes a 174,000 square-foot facility and a smaller 120,000 square-foot building, creating almost 300,000 square feet of warehouse space on 23 acres of land.

The site will include "ample parking, large truck court and a 32' clear height making it perfect for your distribution business," according to NAI's listing.

TRA Group began planning the Billings warehouse in February 2021. It joins three other high profile projects already under construction on South Frontage Road.

The new Midway Motors location next to the new Crown Trucking Terminal, which is going up on the old Torres Cafe property, will feature a 30,000 square-foot show room and an 8-acre outdoor sales lot.

Further down the road at the Harnish Trade Center, local bottler and distributor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country is in the midst of building its new facility, a $50 million production and distribution plant built on 10.5 acres with a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, a 80,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, a 76,000 square-foot fleet shop and 20,000 square-foot truck bay.