Keep calm and garden on. Songbird Community Garden in Billings is accepting applications for the 2023 growing season.
The plot sizes vary from 3-by-6 raised beds, to 10-by-10 plots, all the way to 20-by-20 plots. Rent varies from $25 to $60 for the season. Scholarships are available. Songbird is located at the corner of Songbird Drive and Golden Hollow, in Billings, near Norm's Island.
All interested gardeners may contact the garden by email at songbirdgarden59101@gmail.com, or check out the Songbird Community Garden Facebook page.
Songbird's 2022 Victory Garden donated hundreds of pounds of produce to local food pantries.