Keep calm and garden on. Songbird Community Garden in Billings is accepting applications for the 2023 growing season.

The plot sizes vary from 3-by-6 raised beds, to 10-by-10 plots, all the way to 20-by-20 plots. Rent varies from $25 to $60 for the season. Scholarships are available. Songbird is located at the corner of Songbird Drive and Golden Hollow, in Billings, near Norm's Island.