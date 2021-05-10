Ghosts in the kitchen help some Montana restaurants survive the pandemic

Like many businesses suddenly facing pandemic shutdowns last spring, the Imperial Thai restaurant in downtown Billings found itself developing its survival plan on the fly.
With most diners staying home, the restaurant had to boost its take-out orders, and fast.
Contracting with third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats certainly helped. But, to really compete in the escalating virtual food fight, Imperial Thai needed an angle.
They needed the help of ghosts.
Before the pandemic, some U.S. restaurants were experimenting with “ghost kitchens," discreet restaurants within restaurants where cooks and business owners can offer new, sometimes gimmicky, menu items.
These ghost kitchens have many names, often called “virtual brands,” “ghost brands,” or “virtual restaurants.” However, they all share a few critical features. Ghost brands don’t own their own buildings, and they generally don’t employ their own staff. Instead, they allow local restaurants in various cities to “rent” the ghost brand. The restaurants provide the needed staff and kitchen space to make food for the brand, the ghost brand provides extra visibility and added revenue on delivery apps, and both the brand and restaurant share the profits.
While some ghost kitchens operate independently by renting commercial kitchen spaces and hiring their own staff, almost all choose to team up with existing restaurants instead. There are clear benefits to these partnerships — wage costs don’t go up and there’s no additional rent to pay, meaning more profit for everyone involved.
This win-win arrangement has many restaurants signing contracts with numerous ghost kitchens, which often have names designed to get attention on crowded delivery apps. Imperial Thai currently operates four ghost kitchens, including “PadThaiGuy” and “Thai Thai Thai,” among others.
The ghost kitchens allow restaurants to experiment, introduce new menu items, and expand the scope of their offerings. Classic pizza joints can add sandwiches and tacos, taquerias serve pasta, and some sports bars make curry dishes on the same stove as buffalo wings.
Restaurants can also sell their existing menu items under a ghost kitchen’s brand, allowing them to prepare food they’re familiar with while still increasing their reach and their income.
“We get more out of the market,” said Imperial Thai owner Dan Danielson. The ghost brand provides some guidance to the host restaurant, to help them meet customer expectations. In return, the ghost takes a cut of the profit, expecting that the host will follow their standards and generate sales.
Ghost kitchens and virtual brands have the potential to become a $1 trillion industry by the year 2030, according to Euromonitor International, an independent market research company. With more than 1,500 ghost kitchens already existing in the U.S. alone, and the rising demand for varied food delivery options, it is likely Billings will see many more ghost kitchens, as well as many more food options, arriving within the next few years.
Many names, one kitchen
In downtown Billings, Imperial Thai occupies a relatively narrow slice of building, nearly twice as long as it is wide. Local art hangs on matte orange walls lit by incandescent bulbs and a massive skylight, directly across from an oversized quote from the Buddha. A plaque hanging by the entrance proclaims Imperial Thai to have been among the “2019 National Elite’s 10 Best Restaurants in Montana.” After months of lockdown, the calm inside the building belies the action in the kitchen — five restaurants worth of activity are packed into this one restaurant’s kitchen.
While ghost kitchens were in limited use across the country before 2020, the COVID-19 lockdowns catalyzed explosive growth. Rather than expanding dine-in options during a time when customers couldn’t dine in anyway, ghost brands offered struggling restaurants a lifeline, something Danielson is counting on.
Imperial Thai was an early adopter of the delivery model, starting just a week before the first lockdown. An Air Force veteran, Danielson attributes the quick response to the pandemic to the flexibility he learned while enlisted, along with he and his wife Varaporn’s hard work and commitment to the restaurant they purchased in 2019.
Even now with loosened restrictions, when dine-in income isn’t enough, Danielson said the “virtual restaurants help make up the difference.” Along with the increased income comes increased visibility. Each ghost kitchen shows up as a separate restaurant on delivery apps — while the average restaurant may only have one slot on DoorDash or Uber Eats, Imperial Thai occupies five on each. These extra listings create “the potential to reach people you don’t normally reach," Danielson said.
However, running a ghost kitchen comes with challenges. Not only is there the added complexity of organizing orders for the virtual restaurant in addition to the regular restaurant, delivery orders typically generate less profit than dine-in. Between fees from delivery companies and splitting profits with the virtual brand, profits can be reduced by anywhere from 30 to 60%.
National chains joining in
Despite their success, Imperial Thai is currently one of only a few locally-owned restaurants in Billings to partner with virtual brands. National chains like Applebee’s, Old Chicago and Pizza Ranch have taken notice and jumped in with their own variations on the idea.
Applebee’s launched the virtual brand “Cosmic Wings” across the nation in mid-February, giving delivery customers new (if bizarre) options for items such as Cheetos-flavored chicken wings. Old Chicago’s parent company, SPB Hospitality, now serves orders for “Twisted Tenders,” using their existing restaurants to prepare “chef-crafted chicken tenders” alongside a varied lineup of both traditional and creative sauces.
Pizza Ranch has opted to lean into their existing products rather than creating new ones, launching “The Country’s Best Chicken” with the sole goal of gaining a foothold in the fried chicken market. While the brand has been trademarked since 2002, widespread usage of the brand on delivery platforms is a relatively recent development.
According to Tim Mazzaferro, director of operations for Pizza Ranch’s locations in Montana and Wyoming, the development of the Country’s Best Chicken brand is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We needed different revenue streams,” Mazzaferro said. “After COVID, every little bit helps.”
Since Pizza Ranch focuses primarily on pizza, consumers may not think of them as an option for fried chicken. By developing a virtual brand centered on their existing menu items, Mazzaferro hopes that they can “introduce the products to more people,” and “bring awareness to the chicken.” Additionally, Mazzaferro is working toward constructing a drive-thru at the Billings Heights location, providing additional ordering options and the possibility of new jobs for local residents.
Pizza Ranch’s vice president and chief brand officer says that at least 85 of his restaurant’s locations across the U.S. are serving orders for the virtual brand. Even though it’s the same chicken that’s being served in the buffets, using a virtual brand to market it for delivery allows the company to appeal to different demographics, enlarging their foothold in the fried chicken market.
With the demand for delivery options increasing across the nation, and ghost kitchens opening in almost every major city in the country, the future of food is beginning to change. Billings Pizza Ranch general manager Brook Watson believes that while the ghost kitchens may have initially been necessary to survive the pandemic and subsequent recession, they’re now an excellent source of revenue. “We try to stay with the trends, try to be trailblazers,” she says, and “we wouldn’t turn down an opportunity for revenue.” Watson’s outlook for the future of ghost kitchens is positive — “I don’t see them ever going away.”