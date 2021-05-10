Ghosts in the kitchen help some Montana restaurants survive the pandemic

According to Tim Mazzaferro, director of operations for Pizza Ranch’s locations in Montana and Wyoming, the development of the Country’s Best Chicken brand is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We needed different revenue streams,” Mazzaferro said. “After COVID, every little bit helps.”

Since Pizza Ranch focuses primarily on pizza, consumers may not think of them as an option for fried chicken. By developing a virtual brand centered on their existing menu items, Mazzaferro hopes that they can “introduce the products to more people,” and “bring awareness to the chicken.” Additionally, Mazzaferro is working toward constructing a drive-thru at the Billings Heights location, providing additional ordering options and the possibility of new jobs for local residents.

Pizza Ranch’s vice president and chief brand officer says that at least 85 of his restaurant’s locations across the U.S. are serving orders for the virtual brand. Even though it’s the same chicken that’s being served in the buffets, using a virtual brand to market it for delivery allows the company to appeal to different demographics, enlarging their foothold in the fried chicken market.