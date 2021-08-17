Gianforte hears from tribal leaders and firefighters on Richard Spring Fire

Asked by Gianforte what he would want if he could wave a wand, Brink replied, “Probably more crews. Yup, crews are very hard to come by this year.” As of Tuesday, between 255 and 260 personnel were working in some capacity on the Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires. Brink said getting and keeping hotshot crews has been a real challenge as resources are spread across so many fires around the country.

In fact, a crew arrived Tuesday from Massachusetts to assist on the Richard Spring fire. Brink said the hotshots are needed to do very technical and tactical missions on the fires, but are often relocated quickly as other fires spark across the region.

The governor traveled to Lame Deer where he toured the Northern Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club to see an aid relief distribution center that has been set up for the nation since March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also served to help displaced people during the recent fire emergencies.

Tribal leaders thanked Gianforte for travelling to Lame Deer to see firsthand how the fires are affecting the people living in the region. Tribal President Donna Fisher said she hoped the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the governor will continue a tradition of working together established by his predecessors and reinforced during the recent emergencies.