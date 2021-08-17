Gianforte hears from tribal leaders and firefighters on Richard Spring Fire

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited firefighting crews, emergency managers and Northern Cheyenne leaders in southeastern Montana Tuesday to hear firsthand how the Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires ignited and threatened the communities of Ashland and Lame Deer.
He also heard how local firefighters joined by ranchers mobilized Aug. 9 to battle what became the largest blaze in Montana so far this year in less than four days, and he heard how over the course of last week they combined forces with elite hotshot units and air support to successfully save every home and business in the fire’s path.
Incident command Operations Chief Keith Brink explained the current situation on the ground for the governor, highlighting how six firefighting divisions were containing and improving control of the two fires, which stood at 65% contained Tuesday morning. The bulk of the effort was focused on the fire's southern edge near Highway 212 east of Lame Deer. Winds and dry conditions were expected to continue fueling the fire until a wet cold front moves in.
The next step for firefighting crews is to assess damages done to property by firefighters during their efforts. Brink explained the crews will begin working to assess damage and either make repairs or help landowners reverse damage. Despite the size of the fire, only a few large property owners were affected making contacting them and assessing damage a manageable task going forward.
Asked by Gianforte what he would want if he could wave a wand, Brink replied, “Probably more crews. Yup, crews are very hard to come by this year.” As of Tuesday, between 255 and 260 personnel were working in some capacity on the Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires. Brink said getting and keeping hotshot crews has been a real challenge as resources are spread across so many fires around the country.
In fact, a crew arrived Tuesday from Massachusetts to assist on the Richard Spring fire. Brink said the hotshots are needed to do very technical and tactical missions on the fires, but are often relocated quickly as other fires spark across the region.
The governor traveled to Lame Deer where he toured the Northern Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club to see an aid relief distribution center that has been set up for the nation since March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also served to help displaced people during the recent fire emergencies.
Tribal leaders thanked Gianforte for travelling to Lame Deer to see firsthand how the fires are affecting the people living in the region. Tribal President Donna Fisher said she hoped the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the governor will continue a tradition of working together established by his predecessors and reinforced during the recent emergencies.
“We would like to continue that with you Gov. Gianforte as we continue from the fire and the pandemic,” she said. "We acknowledge the state of Montana as a very important partner.”
Gianforte praised firefighters and emergency responders for their actions combating the blaze. He reinforced his gratitude by pointing to the fact that despite the fire growing so quickly no one was seriously injured and no primary structures were destroyed.
“So many lives have been disrupted over the last week by this fire,” Gianforte said to tribal members. “We can lift up a prayer of thanksgiving for the path that we’ve taken, because as was mentioned not a single life was lost and not a single primary residence was lost.”
The governor told The Gazette the fire season is not over and he called on Montanans to be diligent in preventing fires as dry conditions continue. Montana had about 80 active fires on Tuesday, he said, adding the state was experiencing about 100 fire starts a day.
As a wet cold front loomed in the forecast, Gianforte expressed hope the wetter and cooler conditions would provide relief and help to “put a number of these fires to bed.”
As for solutions going forward, Gianforte renewed calls for more active fuels management in the state’s forests.
“We have to get back to active forest management. We have to manage our forests in a way that makes them more resilient to fire,” he explained.
Asked if climate change played a role in the severe fire season this year, Gianforte said, “The climate is certainly changing, and there’s a number of things I did while I was in Congress. We need to provide for the ability to do landscape-size projects.”
Gianforte said he supported the Trillion Trees Act, which called for planting a trillion trees to capture and sequester massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. He said the massive wildfires we’re seeing are one of the largest sources of carbon in the atmosphere and said controlling forests, planting trees and managing wildfires would have an impact on climate change.
“We’d be taking carbon out of the atmosphere and that would certainly help us with the changing climate,” stated the governor.