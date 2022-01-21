Gianforte holds meeting on public safety in Billings

“If someone knows they can never go to detention because there is no room for them, the stick is gone. The carrot might still be there, but the stick is gone…When they have to turn felons away, or violent felons away because the jail is full or the sheriff has to say, ‘Who do you want me to let out?,’ that’s a real deal to businesses,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2023, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said he’ll be pushing for legislation that provides a comprehensive statewide system for diversionary programs, assessments for non-violent drug offenders that put them in treatment rather than in a courtroom.

“We can assess this person and their mental health treatment, and can carve off 5% or 10% of that population would be in the jail and say ‘Hey, me as a prosecutor, I don’t want to prosecute you. If you go to this program, if you go over to the treatment world for the next six months and you work hard at this and we’ll monitor from a distance, that’s it…you never even enter the system,’” he said.