Gianforte holds meeting on public safety in Billings

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined over a dozen local and state officials in Billings on Friday to explore solutions to bolstering public safety in the city and county.
Law enforcement, lawmakers and mental health professionals laid out for the governor several breakdowns in the justice system, and Friday’s discussion pointed to legislative solutions being enacted next year.
“Before you know it, the 2023 Legislature will be upon us, and we need your help to build a legislative plan for that session,” said Gianforte at the roundtable session held at the Billings Public Library.
Friday’s meeting was the second time in two weeks that Billings and Yellowstone County officials have met to discuss the rise in violent crimes in the city over the course of the pandemic. Although homicides dropped to nine during 2021 after surging to 22 the previous year, Billings Police Department data show assaults with a weapon and violence against a partner or family member have consistently increased over the past two years.
Just three weeks into 2022, police and county deputies have responded to at least three shootings, one of which killed a 15-year-old boy in the Heights. Later that same week, a man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on the South Side.
The rise in violence has not gone unnoticed. In 2020 and again in 2021, Billings residents approved public safety mill levies to bring in more police, firefighters and court staff. About $2.3 million in pandemic relief funds have also been invested in Billings and Yellowstone County for public safety. The bulk of that money has been committed to the Office of the Public Defender, which is facing hundreds of unassigned cases in Billings along with a crippling staffing shortage.
Gianforte said the OPD was “broken” during his visit Friday, and its problems extend beyond Yellowstone County. Finding quick and qualified council for those charged with a crime was just one problem brought to the governor. When he opened the discussion to those attending, it started with the jail.
More than 500 people consistently fill the 434-bed Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said. With turnover at the jail at a lull, he said the current system keeps potentially dangerous repeat offenders from remaining in custody while keeping those in need of mental health care incarcerated instead of getting treatment.
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Mary Jane Knisely lauded both the veteran’s treatment and felony DUI courts as proactive methods of deviating people from the jail, but both are labor intensive and can’t absorb nearly enough to make room for violent offenders.
“If someone knows they can never go to detention because there is no room for them, the stick is gone. The carrot might still be there, but the stick is gone…When they have to turn felons away, or violent felons away because the jail is full or the sheriff has to say, ‘Who do you want me to let out?,’ that’s a real deal to businesses,” she said.
Looking ahead to 2023, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said he’ll be pushing for legislation that provides a comprehensive statewide system for diversionary programs, assessments for non-violent drug offenders that put them in treatment rather than in a courtroom.
“We can assess this person and their mental health treatment, and can carve off 5% or 10% of that population would be in the jail and say ‘Hey, me as a prosecutor, I don’t want to prosecute you. If you go to this program, if you go over to the treatment world for the next six months and you work hard at this and we’ll monitor from a distance, that’s it…you never even enter the system,’” he said.
The only problem with that plan, Twito said, was that it would mean a massive legislative overhaul in the criminal justice system across the state. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder estimated the majority of inmates at the jail have either mental health or addiction issues that need addressing.
Compounding the problem for those coming out of jail or treatment is the housing crisis in Billings. Mary Gilluly, the director of social services for St. Vincent de Paul, said the housing situation is dire and a lack of stable living can threaten the sobriety of anyone coming out of treatment.
“We have hundreds of vouchers on the street for Section 8 and very few landlords who are willing to take those vouchers, and the same is true for our low-income housing…It looks pretty hopeless for folks, and when folks believe it’s hopeless, the criminal behaviors as well as the substance using behaviors are behaviors that unfortunately are the coping skills that they are turning to,” she said.