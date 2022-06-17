Gianforte says road repairs a major focus after flood, encourages tourists not to cancel trips

During a visit to Gardiner Friday morning, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte told residents and reporters that his primary focus is reopening Yellowstone National Park as quickly as possible, and encouraged tourists not to cancel their travel plans despite the flood damage that occurred in the region earlier this week.

“For people that have planned trips to Yellowstone Park: We’re open. You’ve got to come,” said Gianforte, who was on vacation in Italy when the flood broke out, but returned late in the week. “There is so much to do in Montana and the vitality of our communities depend on it, and your families need what we have in Montana. So we’re open for business. We want you to come.”

Officials said no deaths or serious injuries associated with the flooding have been reported. However, over 300 address locations have been impacted, though the extent of those damages has not yet been calculated.

During a town hall meeting, Gianforte acknowledged the wreckage from the flood, then emphasized that with the safety of communities now secure, the plan is to repair major roadways as soon as possible so the park can open to visitors.

“Let me say clearly, you’ve been through hell, and I’m here to listen,” Gianforte told Park County residents. He again encouraged tourists to visit Montana, “come, we’ll take care of you.”

His remarks were met with applause by the audience.

The price tag to repair the roadways is currently unknown, though the money to fund the repairs is expected to come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the Biden Administration's disaster declaration made Thursday. But Park County residents expressed concerns about how quickly officials would be able to "cut through the red tape" so infrastructure repairs could get underway.

"We only have five months to generate revenue here," stressed the owner of a local lodge. Gardiner, Red Lodge and many other communities rely heavily on the income that Yellowstone tourism brings.

FEMA Associate Administrator Annie Bink was present at the town hall meeting. She told the crowd that the agency is working quickly and described the agency's efforts as "expedited relief."

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly and Patrick Lonergan — the head of a multi-county emergency incident command team — were also in attendance.

As of Friday morning, park officials were hopeful the less damaged southern loop would reopen as early as next week. Superintendent Sholly said that reopening is “subject to a couple of repairs that need to be done.”

“If you told me we’d be where we are today on Monday I’d say ‘no way.’ We’ve made a lot of good progress. It’s been a team effort. Gardiner is resilient, as are the gateway communities around the park,” Sholly told the Gardiner crowd. “We’ve gotten a lot done in five days. We have a lot more to do.”

This story will be updated.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0