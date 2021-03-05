Gianforte signs bill aimed to increase teacher pay; tours schools in Great Falls, Billings

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law Friday a measure that aims to increase pay for starting teachers, as he and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen met with educators and students at public schools in Great Falls and Billings.
The TEACH Act, or Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home, creates a financial incentive for school districts to increase salaries for educators within their first three years of teaching in Montana.
Among other things, the goal of the law is to retain new educators who may leave Montana for a state with higher starting wages.
"The goal of the TEACH Act is to incentivize local schools to pay beginning teachers more so we can keep new educators in the state," said Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, who sponsored the bill.
Gianforte signed the bill Friday morning at the Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls after reading the Dr. Seuss book "Green Eggs and Ham" to a classroom of first graders.
The new law would provide additional state funding to school districts to, in some cases, double a payment already made to schools for each teacher in the district's classrooms.
Currently, that payment is roughly $3,350. Through the TEACH Act, a district would qualify for the incentive if base salary for a beginning teacher is 10 times that amount, or $33,500.
If the district contains more than 6,500 people, then beginning educators need to make 70% of the median teacher wage to qualify for the incentive.
By its second year, the program would cost the state about $2.5 million.
Montana's average starting salary for a teacher with two or fewer years of experience is $35,210. The the national average is $42,440, according to 2018 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Later Friday, Gianforte and Arntzen met with educators and parents in Billings to read to more school children and discuss how the district handled in-person learning during the past school year.
Billings resident Kathryn Powers told the governor that having in-person classrooms helped her six-year-old son, James, learn valuable social and emotional skills that he would have missed with remote learning.
"We felt like the social atmosphere is something we could not replicate at home," Powers said. "I think he would be behind with social skills."
Gianforte has pushed for the state, including its schools, to reopen after nearly a year of COVID-19 related mandates and closures.
"We fought like crazy to be as normal as possible and we took some heat for it," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham told Gianforte over a video chat on Friday during the roundtable discussion.
Gianforte amended the state's vaccination plan in January moving teachers and other essential workers, who do not have health conditions that qualify them for earlier vaccination, further down the priority list from Phase 1B to Phase 1C.
"I wish we had a supply of vaccine for everyone in the state, but (doses) are limited and we've made the decision to prioritize people who would otherwise have complications or death (from contracting COVID-19) and that's going to get us back to normal the fastest," he said.
Teachers will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program.
During Friday's roundtable, the governor commended Billings Public Schools, and the wider Billings community, for coming together to keep schools open.
"It took Montana courage to get our schools open and keep them open," Gianforte said.