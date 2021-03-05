Gianforte signs bill aimed to increase teacher pay; tours schools in Great Falls, Billings

If the district contains more than 6,500 people, then beginning educators need to make 70% of the median teacher wage to qualify for the incentive.

By its second year, the program would cost the state about $2.5 million.

Montana's average starting salary for a teacher with two or fewer years of experience is $35,210. The the national average is $42,440, according to 2018 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later Friday, Gianforte and Arntzen met with educators and parents in Billings to read to more school children and discuss how the district handled in-person learning during the past school year.

Billings resident Kathryn Powers told the governor that having in-person classrooms helped her six-year-old son, James, learn valuable social and emotional skills that he would have missed with remote learning.

"We felt like the social atmosphere is something we could not replicate at home," Powers said. "I think he would be behind with social skills."

Gianforte has pushed for the state, including its schools, to reopen after nearly a year of COVID-19 related mandates and closures.