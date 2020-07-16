Gianforte talks economic plan and COVID-19 recovery at campaign stop in Billings

Bullock's Wednesday order for state residents to wear face masks as Montana works to contain an explosion in COVID-19 cases did not come up. Still, of the 30 or so gathered with Gianforte Thursday, only a few were wearing masks. (The governor's face mask order applies to outdoor gatherings of 50 or more.)

Gianforte later said he trusted Montanans to do what's best to protect their health and the health of their neighbors. They don't need mandates, he said.

Montana reported its first four COVID-19 cases on March 13; it hit 1,000 cases three and a half months later on July 1. From there, it took just two weeks to hit 2,000 cases and by Thursday, the state was at a cumulative case count of 2,231 and 35 deaths.

Later, speaking specifically to Bullock's mask order and other decisions made during the state's COVID-19 response, Gianforte said, "I'm not going to second guess the decisions that have been made up to this point."