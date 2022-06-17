Gianforte to nation: Montana is "open for business"

During a visit to Gardiner Friday morning, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte told residents and reporters that the primary focus of disaster recovery is reopening Yellowstone National Park, repairing the roads and sewers in the region as quickly as possible, and encouraging tourists not to cancel their travel plans despite the flood damage that occurred in the region earlier this week.

“For people that have planned trips to Yellowstone Park: We’re open. You’ve got to come,” said Gianforte. “There is so much to do in Montana and the vitality of our communities depend on it, and your families need what we have in Montana. So we’re open for business. We want you to come.”

A rain on snowpack event caused a massive amount of water to come flooding down the Yellowstone mountain ranges over the weekend washing out roads and destroying bridges and buildings in its wake. Gardiner was completely cutoff from the rest of the world for more than a day until road crews could open a path out of the remote mountain town. Also struck by flooding were Red Lodge and much of Carbon and Stillwater counties. Also isolated by the flooding was another mountain gateway town Cooke City.

Incident commanders told the governor no deaths or serious injuries associated with the flooding have been reported. And no one was known to be missing. However, over 300 address locations have been impacted in some way by high water, though the extent of those damages has not yet been calculated. Park County was expecting to release hard figures before the weekend.

At a packed business owner round table turned town hall meeting, Gianforte acknowledged the wreckage from the flood, which he surveyed by National Guard helicopter earlier Friday, then emphasized that with the safety of communities now secure, the plan was to repair major roadways as soon as possible so the park and Gardiner can open to visitors.

“Let me say clearly, you’ve been through hell, and I’m here to listen,” Gianforte told Park County residents. He listened closely and acknowledged the "wisdom" of the locals when it came to ideas to rebuild. Some included adding bridge infrastructure to the valley to house pipes crossing the waterway. Some included cutting new roads and abandoning the old Gardiner-Mammoth route. Many were concerns for the tourist industry.

He again encouraged tourists to visit Montana, “come, we’ll take care of you.” His remarks were met with applause by the audience.

The price tag to repair the roadways is still unknown, though the money to fund the repairs is expected to come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the Biden Administration's disaster declaration made Thursday. But Park County residents expressed concerns about how quickly officials would be able to "cut through the red tape" so infrastructure repairs could get underway and repairs to private property could start.

"We only have five months to generate revenue here," stressed Chelsea DeWeese, the owner of a local lodge. Gardiner, Red Lodge and many other communities rely heavily on the income that Yellowstone tourism brings during the summer months. Fears from local businesses that loss of park access for years could destroy their livelihoods, drive away their employees or end their image as a destination vacation were at the forefront of those present and Gianforte acknowledged the passion many in the room felt over park access.

Questions about expediting financing, insurance claims and cutting red tape arose multiple times. FEMA Associate Administrator Annie Bink was present at the town hall meeting as well and she tried to highlight her agencies ongoing efforts at expediting infrastructure repairs and assessing damage to homes, bridges, and so on. She described the agency's efforts as "expedited relief."

She acknowledged though that much of what FEMA is responsible for will be directed at public infrastructure. Much of the relief surrounding homes and businesses will begin with private insurance. Some of the participants were frustrated by the comment and one told Bink he was never able to secure flood insurance through FEMA because he was not in the flood plain. He described the scene at his property as dire as the bank erodes out from under his buildings.

Answers about immediate funding, beginning repairs and payroll insurance were not immediately clear Friday. The governor assured those present his administration was working to reduce red tape expedite unemployment insurance and help small businesses stay afloat.

As Bink answered questions about funding and recovery, Gianforte chimed in with a moment of levity. "So, what I hear is you have the ability to waive the red tape," Gianforte joked. "The other thing I heard is you'll waive the red tape and pay for it." The room laughed. It was a light-hearted moment in an otherwise down to business and reverent meeting.

Many present in the room wanted to be heard by those in charge. A rancher pointed out the road to Mammoth was only one of two into the park and that many locals were more than capable of using the access road to Mammoth. Generally many wanted to see the "old stage coach road" to Mammoth opened sooner. One member of the audience called the closures "the heavy hand of authority" impeding their lives.

A plan to open Yellowstone's north side was not immediately clear Friday, but the superintendent told crowds he expected the southern loop of Yellowstone could open as soon as next week.

Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park Cam Sholly pushed back. "First of I disagree with the heavy handed comment," he said, adding crews were working to shore up the road and make it safe for travelers and that each car on the road only forces those improvements to take longer. He urged patience and understanding as the park looked to make improvements in a safe and proper manner. But he added sort of cryptically about the long-term plan, "I think you're going to like it."

Others offered up creative ways for people around Gardiner to still enjoy the park without the roads. Richard Parks, owner of Parks' Fly Shop on Second Street, told Sholly he wanted to know when he could guide fly fishing trips into the backcountry and up river by foot. Parks arrived in Gardiner in 1953 at the age of 10. It was the year his dad opened the fly shop and he's been a boy, a guide and an owner there ever since. He had no plans to quit now.

Sholly said the park was evaluating the backcountry trails and bridges on the park's north end but said when it was possible they would be open for use. In the meantime the hundreds to thousands of miles of backcountry trails in the Park and the National Forest Service land surrounding the park are still closed to visitation until further notice.

The mood of the usually bustling tourist town was stark as well. Much of Main and Second streets were deserted. Almost none of the businesses were open, save for Parks' Fly Shop and the gas station.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly and Patrick Lonergan — the head of a multi-county emergency incident command team — were also in attendance.

Their message was the same as everyone else and they called on roads to be fixed, boat ramps to be repaired and the park to be open for business even though the timing of a true tourism season seemed distant.

But the owner of Dino Lube in Gardiner, Jeff Gingrich, summed it up the best after all of the road blocks to success for the mountain town since 2020, this was something even he had never seen but there were still a lot of reasons to visit Gardiner without the park.

"Yeah, it's a dead end," Gingrich said, "but it's a great dead end."

As of Friday morning, park officials were hopeful the less damaged southern loop would reopen as early as next week. Superintendent Sholly said that reopening is “subject to a couple of repairs that need to be done.”

“If you told me we’d be where we are today on Monday I’d say ‘no way.’ We’ve made a lot of good progress. It’s been a team effort. Gardiner is resilient, as are the gateway communities around the park,” Sholly told the Gardiner crowd. “We’ve gotten a lot done in five days. We have a lot more to do.”

Love 3 Funny 3 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 2